There won’t be too many small local breweries where the brewers, having decided to start by stocking state-of-the-art equipment in China, quickly fly there to check it before buying.

However, that is what forever friends Beau O’Dowd and Antony Marriott did when they decided to launch Grasshopper Brewery.

Beau didn’t think about it, after all, his wife Zoé is Chinese and there were family to visit.

Based in Langley Mill, on an industrial estate behind the Great Northern, a large pub on the outskirts of the city, Grasshopper has been in place for four years and has been brewing fully for two years.

Beau and Antony, who have known each other since the age of five, were both engineers, Beau an electrical engineer, Antony a mechanical engineer, so they were not completely discouraged by the challenge of building a brewery in start from nothing.

“At the start, we were still working and planning was a long and slow process,” says Beau.

“But doing it the way we did means there is nothing in there that we didn’t know inside out.”

Talk about beer … Antony Marriott, your columnist and Beau O’Dowd.

(Image: David Hughes)

When they finally retired and were ready to throw themselves entirely into the brewery, they wasted no time.

“I left work and the next day, I was in China, looking at the ships we wanted,” says Beau. “Shortly after, we both left and witnessed the loading of the containers.”

Back home, they tested themselves with a brewing in collaboration with a local brewery which has now disappeared, a rye beer called Nymph, at 4.2%, which remains their best seller. It also showed that they were ready to follow their own path rather than following fashion.

“When we went out with a traditional rye beer, we were asked why we hadn’t turned pale,” says Beau. “But we weren’t going to directly have a wide range. We didn’t move on to another brew until we were satisfied with the one we were making and we stayed there.”

The 10-barrel plant that they set up in a seemingly modest unit is something and, although I am not an expert, it seems to reflect their training. Not an inch is lost.

They undertook the delicate task of building in a gently sloping floor to facilitate drainage and the kit is heated with steam, which is relatively unusual for a small brewery. They maintain that it is more economical and allows a more uniform boiling.

Here we are two years after the kit was put into service and the Grasshopper range of five beers has acquired an excellent reputation. They take their business very seriously and are completely practical, delivering the beer themselves and picking up their voids quickly.

There are enough small, well-established, funny enough breweries that don’t get their empty kegs quickly, that may be why it’s the first thing a Derby publicist told me about from Grasshopper. It seems logical and professional to leave a good impression, and that’s how Beau and Antony see it.

In 2018, they participated in the first brewing of a new beer, Devil’s Horse, an Irish stout, at the famous Barrow Hill Roundhouse Beer Festival. He won a silver medal.

The logo of the Grasshopper brewery.

“When we won an award the first time, we were amazed to jump, to hug and it was one of the best moments of the four years to date,” says Beau.

They’re refreshing, in case you didn’t guess.

“Sometimes,” said Beau, “I’m going to sit in the brewery and have a beer, look around and think” how did we do this? “”

Antony intervenes: “People asked us to take ‘takeovers’, but we are not sure. I don’t see myself with a microphone in front of people. We are not artists. “

“We are even looking forward and looking forward to making this article!” Adds Beau.

I reminded them that they had nothing to lose by doing it. They are already approaching a point where difficult decisions may need to be made.

“We want to make an honest living,” says Beau.

“It’s hard work and I don’t think we’ve realized how much. No one is going to become a millionaire by doing this. We brew it, we deliver it, we collect the voids and we want it to be in pubs that take care of it.

“Having been on PAYE for most of my life, it’s a very different feeling that calls for your livelihood. People barely had a bad word to say about our beers, which is great, and we know there will be a time when we reach a crossroads and we will ask where to go. ”

They will cross this bridge when they get there. With the help of a friend, David Hughes, they plan to expand sales operations, but with caution. It is focused on East Midlands at the moment.

Around Derby, you should look for Grasshopper beers in the usual avant-garde pubs, like Smithfield, Holly Bush in Makeney or White Hart in Bargate, while they are also found in some Castle Rock and Pub People outlets and Annie’s Burger Shack.

The next Derby Winter Ale Festival will see the launch of a special, a 5.2% API called Conehead. Yes, there is a Conehead grasshopper.

One to note, I think.

Did you like reading this article? You can find more Colston Crawford beer hunter columns here.

.

