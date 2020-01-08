advertisement

The Surrey School District is investigating at Elgin Park Secondary, following an anonymous complaint that one of the school’s teachers made students watch a graphic documentary that includes videos of strangled kittens.

County spokesman Ritinder Matthews confirmed Wednesday that a letter was received Monday.

“One parent mentioned some concerns that an inappropriate documentary was shown to students, or their child,” Matthews told Peace Arch News.

“We are now investigating to better understand what actually happened.”

The letter, shared on Twitter by the Vancouver news media, was addressed to the district’s Supt. Jordan Tinney and dated December 23. The writer claims their child returned home from traumatized school after being made to watch Donn’s F ** k With Cats: Hunting a Internet Killer, the three-part series about serial killer Luke Magnotta.

Magnotta is serving a life sentence for the 2012 brutal murder and distribution – which he stole – of an international computer engineering student whose hands and feet he sent to schools and federal offices of political parties.

“The children were shocked and horrified at what they were forced to watch,” the letter to the school district.

The letter writer’s own child returned home “crying and upset to the point of … vomiting,” the writer claims.

Matthews said teachers use discretion when preparing lesson plans and related content, and some will send a letter home or seek advice from a principal if they are concerned the material “may be controversial or disturbing to parents.”

She could not confirm by the PAN press deadline Wednesday if the district requires that teacher step.

Asked when the district is expected to have the results of its investigation, Matthews said because of confidentiality, “we will not share anything further than this.”

If the complaint were considered false, however, it would be split, she said.

