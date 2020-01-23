advertisement

Research is underway for potential legal eagles to participate in a trial trial event in schools.

The school court competition involves pupils who initiate criminal proceedings before the Leicester Crown Court before real judges.

The organizers are two lawyers from Leicester, Mary Prior QC and her husband, Paul Prior, as well as city lawyer, Helen Johnson, who are inviting Leicestershire colleges to submit a team.

Each team will be made up of 14 students, ages 13 to 16, to participate in a mock trial at the Crown Court in Leicester at Wellington Street on Saturday March 28.

LAWYERS MENT THE STUDENTS

Miss Johnson said, “Participants will have a great day seeing first-hand how the criminal justice system works from the inside.

“The team members will be supervised in advance by lawyers and professional lawyers who will go to the schools to coach them.”

Co-organizer Prior said to LeicestershireLive: “This is a great opportunity for young people to take part in all aspects of a mock trial.

“The lawyers will accompany them in their preparation for the big day.

Attorney Helen Johnson, a lawyer for Johnson Astills in Leicester, is one of the organizers of the court schools competition.

“Each student will understand their role and be well prepared.

“We hope to nurture those who are talented and to educate our young citizens about the importance of the jury trial.”

A NETWORK OF COURSE ROLE ROLES

Participants will be assigned various roles: prosecutor, defense lawyer, clerk, bailiff, witnesses, as well as jurors, a witness support officer, a press reporter and, for the first time, a role of forensic artist.

A LeicestershireLive reporter will judge the entries in the court reports, which will include writing a headline.

Those who have the flair to act are particularly adept at playing the role of witnesses who testify to what happened.

AWARDS CEREMONY

Prizes will be awarded to school teams as well as a number of individual awards such as best lawyer and exceptional ability.

All participating applicants will receive an official certificate.

Only one team per school is authorized.

All interested schools should arrange for a teacher to contact Helen Johnson, lawyers for Johnson Astills, by emailing her at: crimeteam@johnsonastills.com

There will be a meeting for school staff who will oversee the event to get all the information and ask questions.

“Only 12 schools can participate and we already have six teams registered,” said Prior, “so if you want to register, please register as soon as possible.”

