Primary school catchment areas in parts of Leicestershire are expected to change.

Parents who request school spaces for the children of Ashby, Countesthorpe, Blaby and Whetstone will be affected by the changes to be introduced in September 2021.

The subdivisions near each of the areas are behind the plans of the Leicestershire County Council to effect the changes.

Changes to the overall admissions policy, which will affect applications at the county level, are also planned.

In Ashby, it is proposed that the catchment lines be fully dissolved, which means that parents can claim one of the five primary schools in the city – Ashby Hill Top Primary School, Woodcote Primary School, Ashby de la Zouch Primary School, Ashby Willesley Primary School and the new school on the Holywell subdivision.

The proposed changes are part of the plans to meet the demand for places in elementary schools that will be required as a result of the new development at Holywell.

Report on changes states: “The board’s experience of having a single watershed with multiple schools (ie Braunstone and Melton) has shown a positive impact for parents as they have multiple catchment schools rather than just one.

“If the change is not made now, it will mean that the new school on the development of the Holywell farm would have overlapping catchment limits and double catchment rights, this could cause significant confusion between parents and the potential for challenge. “

Likewise, people living on the Gillam Butts Lane subdivision will have equal rights of way at both Thistly Meadow Elementary School in Blaby and Greenfield Elementary School in Countesthorpe. The development has obtained an additional building permit, the board said it hopes this change will ease the pressure on the two schools.

Families living on the Whittle development project in Whetstone will not be able to apply for Badgerbrook Elementary School. A report on the planned changes indicates that this is to ensure that the school is “not overcrowded.”

Instead, the area will fall into the catchment area of ​​St Peter Church of England primary school.

The officer’s report reads: “The reason for the change is to guarantee a sufficient number of places in schools. If the change is not made, Badgerbrook Elementary School will be overcrowded in the future. “

Some parents expressed concerns during the consultation on the separation of siblings when change comes, but the report responded to concerns and said, “The council was very careful to make changes before most of the homes are built to avoid separate siblings in the future.

“With regard to those who already have siblings at Badgerbrook Elementary School, it can be confirmed that all of the siblings have obtained places in Badgerbrook Elementary Schools in the past five years, so this trend should continue regardless of the proposed change. ”

The report concludes, “If the watershed changes are not approved, the demand for places in already oversubscribed schools will increase, while neighboring schools may remain underwritten. The proposed changes will help provide greater choice and diversity while ensuring that siblings succeed in providing the same school. ”

Parents have already been consulted about overall changes to admission policy, which include the elimination of religious belief as one of the criteria for allocation of places.

Officers said only one request received last year reported religious beliefs.

Cabinet members of the Conservative-led council are expected to approve the changes at their meeting on Friday.

