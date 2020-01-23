advertisement

BERLIN – A school bus crashed in central Germany early Thursday, killing two children and seriously injuring five others.

Officials said the bus, with 22 elementary school children aged eight to eleven, slipped off an icy cobbled street, got into a ditch, and toppled several times near the Thuringian village of Berka. The village is 260 kilometers southwest of Berlin.

Rescue workers brought all children to the surrounding hospitals, even those that were only slightly injured. The bus driver was also injured.

“When two children die, the world stops spinning for a moment,” said district administrator Reinhard Krebs.

Police officers examine a school bus that crashed in Berka Vor Dem Hainich near Eisenach on January 23, 2020. (Swen Pfoertner / dpa via AP)

Dozens of firefighters, police officers, doctors and psychologists were on site to help with the rescue operations, officials said.

Interior Minister Georg Maier of Thuringia told reporters that the crash left the small village of Berka in “shock”. The affected school will open on Friday, but the psychologists are there to help the children and teachers deal with the loss.

In the Bavarian district of Traunstein, nine children and a bus driver were injured in a separate school bus accident when the vehicle crashed into a tree. Officials said that most of the children were shocked and bruised, but had been taken to the hospital as a precaution. The bus driver was seriously injured, the German news agency dpa reported.

