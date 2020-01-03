advertisement

Actors Dan Levy, left, and Emily Hampshire, stars of "Schitt's Creek," pose in Toronto on Monday, November 23, 2015.

Daniel Levy couldn’t stop the tide of emotion.

Although the star and co-creator of “Schitt’s Creek” had always known how the show was going to end, and he was the one who decided to end it for good at the end of the sixth season close, he still had conflicting feelings during filming this past summer.

“I feel like we have our best season yet, and it’s always nice to come out knowing this, but at the same time it’s really sad,” Levy, who is also a presenter, said in an interview in the village of small of Goodwood, Ont.

“Saying goodbye to all these places we’ve known and loved, and the people we’ve come to call friends and family, is a very melancholy thing. But I think if you feel too much, it means you’ve done something right.”

To say “Schitt’s Creek” has been a success story in Canada would be an understatement.

Since its debut in January 2015, the CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Pink family has become an international sensation, garnering legions of fans and running in major publications.

Then there are the nominations for major honors including Emmy, Screen Actors Guild Actions, Canadian Screen Screen Awards, and Critics Choice Awards.

Levy co-created the series with his father of Canadian comedian star Eugene Levy, who plays the sensational patriarch and former video store magnate Johnny Rose.

Canadian comedy superstar Catherine O’Hara plays the quirky matriarch and former soap star Moira Rose, who has amassed a particularly ardent fan base with her dramatic dictatorship, outlaw outfits and precious wig collection.

Daniel Levy portrays their fashionable son, entrepreneur David, and Annie Murphy plays their thriving public relations daughter, Alexis.

Together they live in a Johnny hotel helping run with owner Stevie (Emily Hampshire) in Schitt’s Creek, a small town Johnny once bought as a joke.

“Luckily people are very upset, so that’s a good thing,” Levy said with a laugh as he made his decision to end the event at the end of Season 6, which debuts on January 7th.

“But our fans have always been incredibly understanding and respectful, and I think they get why we’re doing it. I would never want to compromise the quality of the show in any way because I respect the fans so much and because I respect the time they have put in watching the show and supporting the show.

“So it’s bitter, for sure, but I feel good about how it’s all coming to an end.”

The path to this end seems to be a row of weddings.

CLOTHING: City of Ontario draws fans as “Creit Schitt’s” backdrop

Last season David was engaged to his boyfriend / department store business partner, Patrick, played by Noah Reid. And a season 6 teaser trailer shows the main characters wearing nine outside the motel at sunset, seemingly celebrating a major event, perhaps their nuptials.

The last day of filming “was a crying day,” Murphy said.

“I’m afraid we’ll be like people crying on camera, as opposed to us crying onstage.”

Reid said the cast members could not make eye contact with each other for fear of bursting into tears.

“I spent a lot of time looking at the land that day,” he said.

Before filming was over, Murphy collected buttercream cards from Annina’s Bakeshop, which is across the street from the show’s set and is a staple at Goodwood. And she carried a memo from the group: Alexis’ college degree, which featured in an episode and has a typeface saying she was majoring in “marketing and public relations.”

Reid has a range of products that he and Daniel Levy got on their last day at Apothecary Rose, the David and Patrick store running together.

“Dan and I just went shopping in our store, which was delightful,” he said. “There was nobody there, the camera crew was out filming an exterior and we were just literally strolling around picking up the rack stuff.”

Caste sang karaoke at the wrapping party.

“I had the special pleasure that night singing George Jones ” A Good Year for the Roses ‘with Mary Margaret O’Hara. It was a truly timeless moment for me,” Reid said, referring to the singer’s sister O’ Hara.

“I always do Backstreet Boys and then sometimes I sing – ‘You Oughta Know’ (by Alanis Morissette), which everyone enjoys,” Murphy said.

When “Schitt’s Creek” is well done, Reid plans to pursue his music career. Murphy plans to find concerts in Los Angeles.

Daniel Levy will also be in L.A., working under a three-year general agreement with ABC Studios to develop and produce writing projects.

“I think all we’re trying to do with this past season is continue to tell funny and compelling and beautiful stories about these people,” Levy said, “and continue to reveal their sides that the audience has never seen before, while at the same time wrapping things up in a way that feels respectful of the characters and audience expectations and hoping to find a happy medium between the two.

“And just coming out with a bang and really giving it our all.”

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

