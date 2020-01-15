advertisement

Parliament voted against President Donald Trump a month ago.

January 15, 2020, 10:52 am EST

By Benjamin Siegel, Katherine Faulders and Stephanie Ebbs

ABC News – On Wednesday morning, House Speaker Nancy named the lawmakers she tapped to discuss the Senate House Democrat case when the impeachment process against President Donald Trump began.

With Adam Schiff, the head of the secret service, and Jerry Nadler, the head of the House Justice, at their side, Pelosi said at first: “Impeachment will take forever.”

Schiff and Nadler will be two of the managing directors, Schiff von Pelosi as lead manager.

“This is a very important day for us,” she said.

“Time was our friend in all of this,” she added, noting what she called the new “incriminating” evidence that has emerged in the month since the impeachment vote on December 18, including new documents from Lev Parnas , an employee of Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer.

Schiff said that bomb-like new evidence that the House of Representatives only revealed on Tuesday evening should be examined by the Senate.

“It is important that the president and Vladimir Putin know that American voters decide who is president. We would not be in this situation if we had not insisted that there are witnesses and we see documents,” said Pelosi.

Other managers she named included Hakeem Jeffries from New York, Val Demings from Florida, Chair of the House Administration Committee, Zoe Lofgren from California, Sylvia Garcia from Texas and Jason Crow from Colorado.

Pelosi said she selected members of Congress with experience as process candidates who are comfortable in a courtroom and represent a strong, evidence-based case.

“The focus is on the best possible argument to protect and defend our constitution and seek the truth for the American people,” she said.

When asked about the delay in the submission of the articles, Schiff said the extension had helped Democrats initiate a Senate proceeding after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell initially announced efforts to dismiss the proceeding support.

“If McConnell makes this the first trial in history without witnesses, it will be exposed to what it is and it will be an effort to cover up the president,” Schiff said.

“Dismissal is a cover-up,” added Pelosi.

“It is important that we initiate this impeachment process to prevent the president from manipulating the next election,” said Nadler.

There have been 20 presidential impeachment officers in American history; All were white men.

Pelosi’s team consists of three women: Demings, Lofgren and Sylvia Garcia.

The team consists of two new legislators: Crow, a former Army Ranger and Attorney, and Garcia.

Crow helped write the central Washington Post, which was launched in September with another freshman for impeachment, which was seen as a turnaround in caucus impeachment. He is the only manager who is not a member of the Justice or Intelligence Committee. Demings, the former Orlando chief of police, is on both boards.]

Lofgren is a veteran of three impeachments: she was a member of the Justice Committee during the impeachment of Watergate and was a member of the panel during the impeachment of Clinton.

Around noon, Parliament will vote to officially address the impeachment charge against President Trump to the Senate, initiating the third impeachment process against the President in American history.

In the House of Representatives resolution, the managers are officially appointed, which triggers the submission of the articles to the Senate.

Although the House of Representatives voted against Trump in December and charged him with abuse of power and congressional obstruction, Pelosi held back from submitting the charges to the Senate. John Bolton.

While McConnell opposed Pelosi’s print campaign, some Senate Republicans have expressed interest in hearing from witnesses after the initial opening arguments. And McConnell has ruled out that Trump’s charges will be dismissed at the start of the trial. A move that the Democrats feared would bypass the broadcast of the indictment against the president.

Shortly after word of the planned vote in the House of Representatives, McConnell went to the Senate to fake a month-long delay in what he called “arbitrary” in the submission of articles.

The delay has affected the plans of the various Senate Democrats running for president and has forced them to adjust their campaign plans that will lead to the Iowa rulings early next month.

McConnell said the clashes in the Senate trial are expected to begin next Tuesday.

The impeachment would require 67 senators to vote in favor of the conviction and to form a simple majority of the body. That means at least 20 Republicans would have to turn against the president, provided all Democrats vote in favor of a conviction.

