While the focus of the couture week is always on the smocks, Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry also measured the collection that he showed on Monday at the Paris Couture Week for shoes.

Schiaparelli sandals in pink.

CREDIT: Schiaparelli

On the straps of the sandals were measuring tapes with Schiaparelli Paris embossing in gold lettering. So far, so surreal. But they also came with an inverted comma heel, extremely asymmetrical toe shape and an inverted strap situation, so that the big toe went in command while the strap wrapped around the other four.

Schiaparelli tape sandals.

CREDIT: Schiaparelli

The house has an illustrious history of the surreal and Roseberry continues Elsa Schiaparelli’s legacy from head to toe. However, instead of just pinning the archives, it’s much more meta. He takes an idea and revises it in a completely different context to give it its own surreal touch.

The idea for the tape measure comes from the bottle that the house created in 1937 when it released its “shocking” scent – the Tom Ford “F *** ing Fabulous” of its time. A tape measure served as a label, and the bottle itself was shaped like a bust of a woman, modeled on the American actress Mae West. It came in a box wrapped in “shocking” pink and gold paper.

Schiaparelli “Shocking” perfume bottle.

CREDIT: Schiaparelli

Click through the gallery to see pictures of the entire Schiaparelli Spring’20 Couture collection.

