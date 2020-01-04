advertisement

Xander Schauffele posted five birdies in taking a one-shot lead Friday at 137 after the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, Hawaii.

Playing in the morning rain that gave the place a mix of clouds and sun later in the day, Schauffele fired a 68th Friday, his second consecutive round without a reef – the only golf he made this weekend in Kapalua Plantation Course. He’s also trying to replicate himself as the tournament champion, which hasn’t been done in a decade.

Given the weather change from Thursday, Schauffele called Friday “a day of regulation” and said he was “glad we could get to the top”, according to Golf Channel, which noted its result was the highest to lead the event at the midpoint since 2008.

advertisement

A back attack are first-round leader Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Patrick Reed, who ended up tied for second.

Niemann, who shot a 66-under 66 on Thursday, had two boats and three birds in the 1-under 72 shooting on Friday.

Reed, meanwhile, completed a 7-year under-66 jump Friday with eight birdies and a slumber. The day before, Reed finished with six birdies, two thorns and a triple trick in the 1-under 72 shooting.

The change in weather may have helped his wealth change in the mainstream, he said.

“Yesterday I just felt like I wasn’t quite in the right mindset with golfing activity, I wasn’t hitting quality golf shots, and I was able to talk to my coach last night,” Reed said Friday in an interview with Golfworld . “Today I had a clear view of what I needed to do. And for some reason as the weather got worse, it seemed to me that I would be even more okay and more into the game. “

Rickie Fowler shot 2 under 71 on Friday to chase Schauffele by two strokes in 139, followed by Patrick Cantlay (a 71 on Friday) and Justin Thomas (par 73) on 140.

– Starting the media level

advertisement