Schapelle Corby, known to have been convicted of smuggling cannabis to Indonesia and detained in Bali for nine years, has hit back on internet trolls.

The former drug smuggler opened on her Instagram account and told followers exactly how she felt in a very long post.

She said she had experienced a “rush” of abuse by “hundreds” of “savages” and decided to take a trip with her sister Mele to shake her off.

Corby revealed that she had done a digital detox, put her cell phone down, and focused on regaining her physical and mental strength.

She advised other frequent users of social media to delete and block them as needed.

“I’m a strong girl,” she wrote, “but it shouldn’t always be that way.”

“Cyberbullying won’t stop, parents need to understand the mental trauma that this abuse can cause and have a plan.”

The 42-year-old Corby announced that on Tuesday evening she had endured an “excruciating” night through internet trolls.

She said that bullying was “a real problem for this generation”.

She asked people to be “friendly”.

Corby recently joined the long list of celebrities and did something to help those affected by Australia’s terrible bushfires.

Corby made a quartz wall clock from epoxy resin and recycled wood with a beach style face.

She auctioned it off on eBay with an opening bid of $ 730 and announced that 100 percent of the proceeds would be donated to WIRES.

media_cameraSchapelle Corby with the watch she made and auctioned for the relief of the bushfire. Image: Instagram

After the trip, Corby said she felt rested and revived and was so excited that she could build more watches.

And she confirmed that the bullying would not stop her from doing what she wanted.

It won’t make me hide under a rock and delete my account. Instagram is a great place to socialize and I’ll stay here. “

Corby has built a high-profile social media presence since her release from a notorious Balinese prison.

Last October she appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O show with her sister Mercedes to promote her updated Memoir My Story.

Last month she made her debut in a rap music video.

In the video, she surprisingly appears as a therapist who advises the troubled rapper James Kisina, who is also Corby’s half-brother.

The video titled Who You Know makes fun of Corby’s time in prison, with Corby even rolling his eyes on some beats.

