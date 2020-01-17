advertisement

Schalke are undefeated in their last 8 home matches in the Bundesliga. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Schalke 04 against Borussia Mönchengladbach

VELTINS Arena, Gelsenkirchen

Friday 17-01-2020 @ 22:30

Ref: Deniz Aytekin

Schalke will be eager to win the three points as it will lead them to the top four places in the Bundesliga ranking.

They will aim to use their home ground advantage in the match.

Obviously, Schalke has lost only one of his nine home games so far in his calendar.

On top of that, Schalke has been undefeated at home for five months in major competitions. Thus, the host will be confident to play Mönchengladbach on his own ground.

Despite this, four of their eight undefeated home games were drawn.

At the same time, Monchengladbach have lost three of their eight away games in the campaign so far. In addition, three of these losses occurred during the last five road trips.

Apart from that, Mönchengladbach has recently plunged into form in his away games. Therefore, the host is likely to take advantage of bad form outside of the opponent.

Even so, Mönchengladbach cannot be removed easily. It is therefore safer to play with a double chance in the match.

In addition, Borussia Mönchengladbach are known for making returns and they need them to stay at the top of the rankings.

Schalke has 30 points halfway up the board. They had to wait until day 31 of 34 to reach this count last season. The Royal Blues are undefeated in their last eight Bundesliga games at home, but have drawn four of their last six games. Harit is Schalke’s top scorer (six) and assistant (four) to date. He has five scoreless games, however – his longest lean spell in the campaign. Gladbach had its best first half of the season in 43 years (35 points). In their last win in 1976/77, the Foals had 39 points at this point. Gladbach’s forwards have scored 22 combined goals so far this season. Schalke’s had seven. One, Breel Embolo, spent three years at Schalke, scoring 10 goals in 48 games. He is already on six in 14 for Gladbach.

Schalke will have to do it without Weston McKennies sidelined until February thanks to the dislocation of the shoulder. Alexander Nubel is yet to miss two more match days thanks to his red card in the same match, while Salif Sane and Benjamin Stambouli remain absent for the long term in defense. Talisman Harit treats a thigh problem.

Ramy Bensebaini is the only major absent from the Foals, Oscar Wendt having to replace the injured left side suffering from a muscular problem.

The next Bundesliga matches

Saturday, 18-01-2020

-Hoffenheim vs Frankfurt at 5.30 p.m.

-Dusseldorf vs Bremen at 5.30 p.m.

-Mainz vs Friborg at 5.30 p.m.

– Augsburg vs Dortmund at 5.30 p.m.

-Koln vs Wolfsburg @ 5.30pm

-Leipzig vs Union @ 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, 19-01-2020

-Hertha vs Bayern at 5.30 p.m.

-Paderborn vs Leverkusen at 8 p.m.

