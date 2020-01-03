advertisement

Miami Dolphins have the ability to adapt accordingly.

In an ideal scenario, Tua Tagovailoa knows that the Dolphins would most likely choose him with the fifth selection in the next NFL draft.

In this version of the screenplay, Tua researched dolphins’ future fortunes, average temperatures in Miami Gardens, the lack of state income tax, and a fan base that has been waiting for him for 20 years since Dan Marino retired.

And Tua slips into the aqua orange jersey in the Las Vegas desert, and fate is fulfilled. And it was worth it.

It should all be about Tua. The tank. The process. Rebuilding. Whatever you want to call it. Miami dissolved its squad and swapped young Pro Bowl caliber talents to keep draft picks and raise the line of success to a higher level, as well as in future seasons.

At least it was mainly about positioning yourself for a real franchise quarterback, one with accuracy and leadership skills and charisma, a smart and a championship tree.

And now Tua announces that he will announce his draft decision on Monday. Wait – a decision has to be made here? Well, yes, and everyone has an opinion of what Tua should do, although the only opinion that matters is that of Tua.

I will make my decision on the 6th. God bless and roll the tide

– Tua. T (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

With the upcoming decision of the TUA, he wrote last month why it is clear from a medical point of view that he should speak in favor of the draft. https://t.co/RODo2vQ5wq

– David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc), January 2, 2020

He owes nothing to his school, his coaches, his teammates, his future agent, the NFL, Dolphins fans, the media, or any other person or group. It’s his decision, and although Miami appears to be well positioned to restart its franchise in playoffs and more with Tua as a face, Miami has to be ready to adapt as needed.

And you are.

“We have taken many steps,” said managing director Chris Grier on Monday. “We can do a lot of things.”

If Tagovailoa tells the world next Monday that he’ll be returning to Alabama for another season – as shocking as that may seem on the surface – Miami is more likely to change gear. It makes them more likely to do more things.

The dolphins should be prepared to swap one or two of their bottom two first-round picks for first-round picks in the 2021 draft. For example, an ideal step would be to replace a first round in 2020 and a second round in 2021.

Miami already has two first division clubs in 2021. This would position the Dolphins further to advance for Clvoron’s Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, or Justin State’s Ohio State next season.

As good as Tagovailoa is, Lawrence may be better. As if Tagovailoa could be Drew Brees, Lawrence Peyton could be Manning.

Dolphins fans: If you knew – in percent – that you would get QB Trevor Lawrence in 2021, you would like to rely on many uncovered young talent and a squad that is expected to be 2-4 for another year Games wins?

– Joe Schad (@schadjoe), December 28, 2019

Conversely, in the higher rounds of this design, the Dolphins could focus more on the selection of at least one attack device, edge sharpener, interior offensive lineman and cornerback.

“Every position is important,” said Grier, adding: “It’s about finding parts everywhere. I’m not going to downplay the quarterback position.”

If the Dolphins stayed at five, the options could be pass rusher Isaiah Simmons (Clemson), offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (Georgia), offensive tackle Jedrick Willins (Alabama) or cornerback Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) ,

Postponing the goal of a franchise quarterback is not utopian. But Miami has to roll with the punches and continue to be strategic. At least in this scenario, three potential differentiators would have to be maneuvered in 2021.

For those who say that Tua-Herbert-Fromm was a similar refrain this season, we hear you. And yes, Justin Herbert from Oregon and Jake Fromm from Georgia revealed some features that have been subjected to constant testing.

If Miami believed that Herbert or Jordan Love of Utah State in this draft deserved a lower first round selection and slipped one of them, it couldn’t stop them from choosing one of these players and staying open their option, choose another quarterback the following year.

But really, the dolphins shouldn’t feel overwhelmed or pressured to choose a first-round quarterback for whom Grier doesn’t feel condemned. Josh Rosen was a worthy “aviator” but made no first choice.

When considering his decision, Tagovailoa took into account the unpredictability of the design process in the light of his hip injury. He and the doctors are certainly not sure when exactly he will be able to do what, how exactly arthritis or other complicating factors will affect him in the future, and how teams will perceive its value in April.

The dolphins would of course weigh up the unpredictability of Tagovailoa’s health history. Stephen Ross, the club owner, and Tom Garfinkel, the CEO, and Grier, the GM, were all present at Alabama’s Bowl Game on Wednesday.

Harmful: Miami Dolphins should send the signal to Tua: Yes, we still want you to https://t.co/SiyDzElESP

– Joe Schad (@schadjoe), December 4, 2019

They were a few steps from Tua, who was leaning on a crutch. And in an alternate universe, they would have gone out into the field, hugging Tua, and telling him everything was going to be okay – in Miami. Of course they couldn’t. And they wouldn’t even do it if they could, because there are no promises in life.

And there are really no promises in the NFL.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says his research suggests that Tua is likely to be in the top 15 in the next NFL draft. Some might say that Saban’s research should indicate that, given the current Miami design, he is likely to be in the top 5.

Miami Dolphins 2020: Tua Tagovailoa, the 10 most important information: //t.co/pxMlbqE0pi

– Joe Schad (@schadjoe), December 30, 2019

The dolphins had a plan that allowed them to be pretty bad before they hoped to be pretty good. Frame it as you want. Call it what you want. It was easy and catchy to add the phrase “Tank for Tua” to this plan.

But things are changing. And Miami knew there was no guarantee that they would lock up high enough to pick him. And no guarantee that he won’t get hurt. Or numb the sports world by returning for an older season.

Tua can very well foresee the chance of becoming the Dolphins’ next franchise quarterback. The dolphins should foresee with certainty that they will choose a talent like Tua who is often injured.

However, if Tua decides to return to school, Miami has to create even more flexibility for itself. If that means postponing a franchise quarterback’s targeting by a year, as disappointing as that may seem, it may have to be done.

On the surface, a Tua surprise would be a setback. But if played correctly and connected with a bit of luck for the future, it could perhaps get better.

