advertisement

Joe Burrow has moxie, bragging rights, and leadership skills. Miami needs these things.

There’s this photo that shows LSU quarterback Joe Burrow for good reason, all purple and gold, and a champion.

Burrow is sitting cross-legged, blowing on a championship cigar, staring into the distance as if to say, “Yes, what now?”

advertisement

Now it’s burrow. Now Burrow will be the first choice in the next NFL draft because he’s accurate, yes, but also because he has everything you want in the intangible assets of the man who leads your team.

Burrow, as Dolphins’ former offensive coordinator, Clyde Christensen, said, is a bang. He is a gun smuggler. He is a pied piper.

These are the words Christensen once described Matt Moore, a previous support from Ryan Tannehill, who now supports Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

As much success Tannehill had as Titan and although he was respected by his teammates in Miami, it is also undeniable how Moore made himself popular with his teammates.

He was one of the boys. Similar to Ryan Fitzpatrick this season.

Fitzpatrick has not won a championship. In fact, his success in the last two games (did someone suggest Josh Rosen get the call?) Was likely to cost Dolphins Burrow.

But did you see the video of Fitzpatrick carrying an injured Walt Aikens on his back from the field after Miami was stunned in the New England season finale?

If only Fitzpatrick were 10 years younger. And 10 percent more talented.

But he is not there and so we are here. We can congratulate Tannehill on his success in Tennessee. For heaven’s sake, he’s setting records that equate him to Joe Montana and Sammy Baugh.

Sammy Baugh, Joe Montana and Ryan Tannehill are the only QBs in NFL history who complete 70 percent of passes with at least 9 meters per attempt in one season.

– Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 14, 2020

And we can also remember that part of the criticism of Tannehill during his seven years in Miami was that he was not the most commanding and energetic leader. Yes, Tannehill worked to become a more vocal, assertive leader.

But that was never really his niche. Tannehill was a decent, respectful, somewhat quiet gentleman who didn’t necessarily have to inspire men to play for him. If they wanted to play hard, it was because they realized that it was good for them, good for the team and also for their work as professionals.

What Miami needs in its next franchise quarterback is a dynamic market leader. An alpha male. A man who can speak for the whole team. A man with ultimate confidence and moxie and boast. A man with a relentless competitive spirit who can master not only a tangle but also a changing room.

A reporter who led to the national championship game held up a photo of Burrow as a teenager and asked him what he saw.

“A national champion,” replied Burrow.

That’s exactly what Miami needs.

After the game, Burrow wore a purple hat with gold letters.

The words read: “Big d —- Joe.”

That’s exactly what Miami needs.

The next Super Bowl will take place in South Florida. And the way Burrow wears is reminiscent of a quarterback, Joe Namath, who didn’t publish the most impressive statistics, but had the ultimate confidence.

The confidence to guarantee the Super Bowl victory.

The building seems out of reach. Why should the Bengals sacrifice Ohio locals for three first-round picks? Miami may offer it, but it seems unlikely that an agreement will be reached.

If you’ve watched the movie “Draft Day,” General Manager Chris Grier needs to make sure he selects the quarterback that every college teammate attended to celebrate his birthday.

Grier has to look after a quarterback that the players tend to. Not just the recipients. But the linemen. On both sides of the ball.

The burrow seemed to come from nowhere when it was once buried on the Ohio State depth map. But I found one thing in conversations with former Buckeyes who are now in the NFL.

Even when he played with quarterbacks – like Dwayne Haskins for example – many players were taller, more armed and better equipped, pushing for Burrow behind the scenes.

Miami has to draw a quarterback for which the players fight and stand by the side.

When the Dolphins chose Brian Flores as their coach, they did so because he was the best leader available for the job.

It was not a scheme. It was not a perception as a guru. Flores deservedly won the job because the Miami owner, Stephen Ross and Grier, along with other executives at the organization, believed he was the man who is bringing Miami back to relevance – and more.

More is not possible without a franchise quarterback, who can be the face of the program. Why did Flores rely on the veteran Fitzpatrick, even when the team was between 3 and 11, about the player with the larger arm, the young Josh Rosen?

Because, as Flores told me in so many words, Fitzpatrick is the type you want with you in the trenches. Fitzpatrick has a heart. And soul. And charisma. And gravitas.

Fitzpatrick is the guy who joins meetings unannounced. The guy who did his job so well has enough time to ask, “How can I help you?”

Although not blessed with top-notch physical tools, Fitzpatrick has all the qualities Grier and Flores should look for in their next quarterback. If a player with a large arm and large combine test mark is available but fails the leadership test, he passes.

The dolphins need a quarterback with moxie and an aura of positive mood. A quarterback for whom you want to run through a wall. A quarterback that you want to smoke a cigar with when the confetti falls to the floor.

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement