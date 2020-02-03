advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: The Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit at the end of the fourth quarter and won in Hard Rock

MIAMI GARDENS – Andy Reid trained for 21 years in the National Football League to claim his first Super Bowl win.

It took a quarter and just over six minutes for Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs to take an impressive 31:20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Reid can thank the steadfast young superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been named the most valuable player in the game, and the spark plug Damien Williams, the former dolphin, who runs back.

Kansas City is back at the top of the football world for the first time in 50 years. And there is symmetry in all of this, the 100th year of the NFL.

Just when it looked as if the talk about the magic of Mahomes and his Panzerstar reception corps was being slowed down by a physical 49ers defense, everything changed. The Chiefs’ soaring electrical crime caught fire.

Only 24, Mahomes’ athleticism and flair are representative of the new NFL.

The AFC and Super Bowls have been controlled by players like Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning who have already had a pocket pass.

Mahomes is all about sportiness, flair and of course about winning.

That Sunday, Mahomes had been released four times and hit several others hard, but he rallied to lead three consecutive touchdown rides.

And Mahomes did after throwing interceptions in the previous two possessions and his team was 20 to 10 behind.

“Coach Reid told me to continue shooting both of them,” said Mahomes.

Mahomes met Travis Kelce, who moved 6:13 to the left within 20-17. Mahomes had launched the offensive with a 44-yard completion for the Speedster Tyreek Hill.

“I just put it out there,” said Mahomes.

Then Williams, who had passed the dolphins, took command. Williams scored the starting shot on a Mahomes 5-yard pass with 2:44 left. Mahomes warmed up on this journey.

There were only short passes to Hill, Kelce and HIll. And an important 38-yard deal for Sammy Watkins.

Williams, who ended up with 104 bustling yards, sealed the win with a 38-yard touchdown run. Also in the first half, Williams was inextricably linked to two quarter downs.

Reid, who lost to the Eagles in a previous Super Bowl appearance and won 221 career games, was aggressive. At the age of 61 it was difficult to know how many chances he still had.

“It’s great. It’s beautiful,” said Reid. “I’m fine. My heart is racing. I’m getting older. I can’t let it race too quickly.”

The chiefs won because they didn’t wither when it looked pretty hopeless. They were not impressed by the superior talent and confidence of Mahomes, the third black quarterback who won a Super Bowl.

Mahomes did not give in, even though he was under constant pressure from 49er defensive stars like Nick Bosa, the newcomer from Fort Lauderdale. For example, he took advantage of his opponent’s weaknesses and aimed at the talented, but not strong, cornerback of San Francisco, Richard Sherman, in this late pass against Watkins.

“We have never lost faith,” said Mahomes. “Nobody had bowed his head.”

For most of the game, San Francisco’s muscle strength seemed to outperform the Chiefs’ dynamic pace. The 49ers were loaded offensively and defensively and found support during the game and with continued pressure.

But Mahomes is on a different level. He used his legs to keep the games alive. He used different arm angles and distributed the ball to seven receivers.

It is ironic that the oldest coaches, who frankly admitted that they loosened their tone and attitudes to life and play, win a crime in which Mahomes scored an option run goal that he could have scored Williams ,

In the new NFL, the offense is king. In the new NFL, Champion Chiefs scored 51 to knock the Texans out of the playoffs, 35 to defeat the Titans and 31 to eliminate the strong 49ers in the final.

Mahomes wasn’t the best version of himself, but he was better than the 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo. Most importantly, he was at his best in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl when it mattered.

Mahomes was the youngest player in NFL history to win a league MVP last year. On Sunday, he was the youngest player in league history to win a Super Bowl MVP.

And he was thrilled to be able to deliver a championship to Reid.

“I wanted to help coach Reid get a Lombardi trophy,” said Mahomes. “He didn’t need it. But it clears any doubt. He will go under as one of the greatest coaches of all time. We wanted to bring him this trophy because he deserved it.”

