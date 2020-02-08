advertisement

In 2013, the Dolphins had a lot of salary limits and draft picks. But additions like Mike Wallace and Dion Jordan flopped.

Seven years ago, the Dolphins joined the agency and draft with more wealth and flexibility than any other NFL team.

And then General Manager Jeff Ireland wanted to use it.

Ireland gave the fast free agent wide receiver Mike Wallace $ 60 million, and the former Steeler was supposed to be the next Irving Fryar, a proven deep threat to Ryan Tannehill.

It did not work.

Ireland acted aggressively until the third choice in the NFL draft and acquired pass rusher Dion Jordan from Oregon to line up against Cam Wake and show the impact of a Jason Taylor.

It never happened.

Miami owner Stephen Ross and CEO Tom Garfinkel recently understandably highlighted Miami’s supplies.

“We’re in our first year of rebuilding and I’m very optimistic because we’ve really put all the designs together,” Ross said during Super Bowl week. “We have three first rounds, two second rounds. We are well positioned for the future. “

And yes, almost $ 100 million.

We may never know exactly why Wallace and Jordan didn’t live up to expectations in Miami. However, I was curious to learn more about the great shopping frenzy of 2013 after some fans pushed back after the optimism expressed by Ross and Garfinkel.

As some fans on social media emphasized: “What about 2013?”

Since I didn’t report on the Dolphins in 2013, I researched how many players added Miami in the off-season.

“The Dolphins are clearly the champions of the 2013 off-season,” said Bleacher Report. “But can Jeff Ireland’s seemingly brilliant job make the regular season a success?”

No, it didn’t. Miami ended 8: 8 in a year best known for “Bullygate”.

Some of the free agents contracted by Ireland, such as linebackers Dannell Ellerbee and Phillip Wheeler, were not as effective as Miami had imagined.

Some of the players Ireland signed this year, like fragile corner player Jamar Taylor (second round), pervious defender Dallas Thomas and unpolished corner player Will Davis (third round), weren’t as talented as Miami had expected.

But Miami’s offensive turnaround under Joe Philbin was to be led by Wallace, a 27-year-old who had 32 touchdowns in Pittsburgh in four seasons.

And Miami’s defensive turnaround should be triggered by Jordan, a crazy athlete who was supposed to create nightmares for the opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks.

Instead, Wallace and Jordan caused a headache in Miami.

And looking back at the coverage of these two players over the years they were supposed to be anchors, I noticed something: they were talented athletes who didn’t respond well to adversity.

The Dolphins can spend a lot of money this March and use a lot of draft picks in April. And Miami targets fast, strong athletes. But they will also do everything possible to identify some of the traits that coach Brian Flores often emphasizes.

Are you tough, smart and disciplined? Are you selfless? Are you a team first?

In the years since Wallace left Miami and Jordan, each player has admitted in interviews that he hasn’t always acted as a Dolphin Team First.

You could argue that Wallace didn’t go well with the dolphins. Tannehill’s strength, especially at the beginning of his career, was not the deep ball. And he never developed any comfort or chemistry with the quarterback.

It could be argued that Jordan was unsuccessful as there was never a clear idea of ​​how the coaches would best use its strengths. Was he a defensive end? Was he a linebacker? Could he be an all-rounder? Should he take cover?

But perhaps the main reason why neither player has fulfilled their promise is that each of them in Miami has demonstrated less than ideal emotional intelligence or maturity.

Wallace memorably declined to speak to reporters after a win, frustrated because he had only caught one. Wallace was memorable as a teammate, Brandon Gibson, and answered questions for him in the locker room after Joe Philbin asked.

Shortly after this game, after two years as Dolphin, the new general manager Dennis Hickey Wallace moved to Minnesota. All receivers, especially very good ones, want the ball. But how do they react if they don’t get it?

“I have to be a better person and a better player and do more,” Wallace told Viking reporters. “You have experiences you’ve had in your life and you just learn from it. Some are good and some are bad, but you have to build from it. I know some mistakes I made in Miami. I know some good things. So I try to leave the bad and take the good. “

The dolphins had hoped for more good, of course.

It’s hard to know if there should be anything wrong with assessing Jordan’s background in Oregon and earlier, especially drug abuse. At the time of the 2013 draft, there was a greater focus on Jordan’s limited experience as a duck, how little he weighed, and whether he could improve and expand his pass rush repertoire.

Jordan had three sacks in 26 games in Miami. Even more memorable is that he was suspended for a year after three unsuccessful drug tests.

Jordan has suspected in the past few years that his struggles with alcohol, marijuana, and ecstasy have been triggered in part by frustration with injuries and that he does not adapt well to South Florida, where lifestyle can be exhilarating.

Jordan was not the right person for Miami. He wasn’t the one for the Dolphins. If only the dolphins had better identified in the design assessment process that the game was not as important to him as it should have been.

The Dolphins will put a lot of time and money into the past from players who may contract or sign for this off-season, which is arguably the most important in franchise history.

Choose wisely. Spend wisely. Research wisely.

“It goes back a long way,” said Chris Grier, Dolphins general manager. “Not just their college coaches, their high school coaches, people who know the player. Family members. You will also get people to reach you. Especially the top-class players. Very interesting case study. One day someone will write a book about it. “

Grier was Miami Director of College Scouting in 2013. He had a voice but didn’t have the last word he has now. The Dolphins have 14 choices and more salary than any other NFL team.

Grier and his team will evaluate 40-yard strike times and bench presses on the combine. You will try to determine the schema fit. And upside down.

But perhaps the most important lesson from this 2013 failure is this: add the right players. Add players who put the team first, tackle the job with the right maturity, and respond well to adversity.

