However, it made you feel a little uncomfortable, no?

It’s not you, it’s us, the dolphins may have said.

It’s only time to go on, the dolphins may have said.

Thank you, the titans said.

And then the dolphins were in the mall and they saw Ryan Tannehill and he seemed so happy and so successful and so good. And they wondered what had changed.

Not really as much as you might think.

There is a temptation to call Tannehill’s impressive success in Nashville a direct result of Derrick Henry’s strong reverse and a dominant offensive line.

And yes, these are key factors. This is also a smart strategy that uses Tannehill’s strengths and limits the risk of its weaknesses.

But there were always more strengths than weaknesses. So don’t be one of the fir-haters who minimize his contribution to the Titans team that led him to the AFC championship game.

Shame on you. Tannehill did the throws he had to make and the runs he needed to hit Tom Brady and the patriots on the street and Lamar Jackson and the ravens on the street.

Tannehill’s failure to meet the expectations of Miami fans, the media, and Tannehill was largely a result of a sudden accident with a number of coaches who did not help him realize his potential.

“It wasn’t you, but it was this toxic a– program,” former Dolphins recipient Mike Wallace tweeted on Sunday evening at Ryan Tannehill.

It’s hard to know what Tannehill (and Wallace) experienced behind the scenes, but it’s a little clearer now. It wasn’t really Ryan’s fault.

And to be fair, we’ve often suggested that in this area.

“Miami Dolphins Blessed With Ryan Tannehill’s Contract”

“Why Miami Dolphins Ryan Tannehill can still be elite”

“Easy to appreciate Tannehill now”

To be fair, we also understood Miami’s decision to continue after seven years. Too few third level completions. Too few playoff wins (actually none).

“Gase supports decision not to trust Tannehill in collapse”

“Dolphins needed more than Ryan Tannehill had to give”

It must be understood that the Dolphins were not the only NFL team that Tannehill did not want to have as a starter in 2019. No other NFL team has done this either.

At best, as a free agent, Tannehill would have had the opportunity to act as a top-class substitute in a place (like Tennessee) where he might have a shot if something went wrong with the starter.

So it’s not like Miami Dan Marino is negotiating in its prime. But Tennessee deserves credit for adding a pretty good NFL quarterback at minimal cost. And Tannehill deserves credit for having done more this season than most league teams believed.

It’s not just that Tannehill is surrounded by better talent.

It’s tempting to see Tennessee bet on Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin in the first round, the offensive duels, while it’s easy to overlook the fact that Miami also bet on Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil.

Yes, if the dolphins design Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert or whoever, they have the crucial responsibility to invest high designs in linemen – again. (Wasn’t Mike Pouncey a first choice too?)

It’s easy to highlight Henry’s dominance when you overlook the success of Miami’s former setbacks like Reggie Bush, Lamar Miller, Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake who played with Tannehill. In 2016 Ajayi Henry liked things, do you remember?

Tannehill also played with talents like Jarvis Landry – not always a bunch of stiffs.

Tannehill led the NFL this season in the pass classification – the NFL! – and it was mocked by some as the minimum sample size. But it was indeed an indication of the player Tannehill, who was still only 31 years old when put in good health and in the best position to succeed.

Ryan Tannehill enters Hardrock Stadium in Miami for the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/nIKlm8HBsV

– Ivan (@ colombn4life) January 12, 2020

It’s not fair to compare Tannehill to Mark Sanchez, who led the Jets to AFC titles in 2009 and 2010, but it’s not really credited that he led the Jets because he was on the ride.

Tannehill is more talented than Sanchez ever was. He took over the reign of a titan team that was 2-4 with Marcus Mariota and went into the playoffs with 7-3.

Tannehill led Miami into the playoffs in 2016 as well, but that won’t be credited to him since he went 8: 5 and Matt Moore 2: 1 and somehow gets more props.

His arm was always strong enough. His mobility was always good enough. Tennessee has created a scheme that allows Tannehill to do what it does best.

And no one should apologize for that.

It was a hint of nausea when you watched Tannehill do so well elsewhere on Sunday night. It was a natural curiosity what could have been if everything hadn’t been torn down.

What if Tannehill and Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil (glass half full: Chris Grier was busy designing all these players) were still on the list? And the Kenyan Drake and maybe Robert Quinn?

All of this shows even more clearly how changing the coaching staff was the right call. It is more difficult to say what the current staff did to all of these players.

The playoffs? Could be. A regular season similar to the titans? Could be.

And yes, the goal is a Super Bowl. And yes, Miami made the decision that Tannehill would not be the pioneering, franchise-defining, supernatural leader who put a team on its back and carried it across the finish line.

Ryan Tannehill

2019 Cap Charge for Titans: $ 1.85 million;

2019 Dolphins Cap Charge: $ 18.5 million

– Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 12, 2020

Call Tannehill a game manager. Coincidentally, he managed to lead the lackluster titans to an AFC championship game.

Be happy for Tannehill who is a really good guy. And a pretty solid quarterback.

The feeling here is that it probably wouldn’t have happened here. A restart was the best for everyone, even if it does bother a bit that Miami is paying the traded Tannehill more this year than the Titans.

Before this season, I made a friendship bet with another sports reporter that Tannehill would lead a team to a conference championship game before his career ended. I wasn’t expecting to make money so quickly.

Before this season started, I made a “friendly” bet with @CameronWolfe in the media workroom. I said Ryan Tannehill would be the starting QB in a conference championship game before his career was over. Happy to pick up, cam. I had to admit that I didn’t know it was going to happen so quickly. pic.twitter.com/DRuGaOTyoi

– Joe Schad (@schadjoe), January 12, 2020

But this bet was made with the belief that what I had written for three years was Tannehill talented enough to do it. This tannehill could indeed play at the Pro Bowl level and be a top 10 quarterback.

Blame Tannehill. He is not a bit of a player in all of this, but a central figure.

It seems unlikely, of course, but if Tannehill upset the titans again next Sunday, most likely in Kansas City, he will return to South Florida. And Tannehill will have the right to brag to the Hard Rock Stadium with an attitude that, ironically, he would probably never reveal.

If Tannehill saw the dolphins, he would probably say that he is happy for him. And he would probably thank him for letting me go.

Like any good breakup.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

