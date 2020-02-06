advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – According to John Farley, ABC Columbia meteorologist, some areas of South Carolina have seen some of the severe storms that will hit Columbia hardest in the next few hours.

While several school districts released students early from school and school activities in different districts were canceled, the storm is expected to start during rush hour. Since some of you will be away during this time, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) sends out a reminder to keep you and your loved ones safe.

According to the SCDOT, drivers should stay in closed rooms and away from the street if possible. If you need to be outside during the storm, SCDOT recommends caution in areas where weather conditions change.

Transport officials have provided the following safety information that you should take into account when traveling during a storm.

Follow all signs and never Bypass barricades. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

A foot of water can make a car float.

Two feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles, including trucks and SUVs.

Six inches of fast flowing water can knock an adult down and sweep them away.

Don’t try to drive through flooded areas. The street bed may have been washed away under water.

SCDOT employees have started blocking roads in the Upstate due to local flooding. If you have any questions about road closures or conditions, the transport staff will be available until 9:00 p.m. (Thursday, June 2nd and 6th).

For road conditions, contact the SCDOT call center at 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).

According to official information, the SCDOT office in Pickens County has currently lost telephone service. For further assistance, contact the number above for assistance.

Stay up to date with ABC Columbia News as chief meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan provide team weather reports throughout the evening. You can also keep up to date with the latest terms by downloading our ABC Columbia Moble app

