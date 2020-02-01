advertisement

Pest teams are trying to deal with a rat problem around Leicester City Hall.

The vermin has been on the streets around the Victorian civic building and authorities believe they may be attracted to leftover food that people regularly throw for birds in the town hall square as well as litter

The issue was raised with Sir Peter Soulsby by a concerned resident during a question and answer session with the mayor on Twitter.

She claimed that the “scary” rats she saw were as big as cats and did not fear humans.

The mayor said that all the cities had rat problems, but that he would alert council pest controllers to the problem.

A city council spokesperson told LeicestershireLive: “We are aware of the activity of rats in the town hall square and are treating it appropriately.

“There are signs asking people not to feed the birds and to remove their waste – especially food and drink.

“The town hall square is a popular area with visitors to the city center and we remind people not to feed the birds because you are providing a source of food for the rats.”

LeicestershireLive asked people in town hall about the rats.

Simon Cairns, who works in a nearby office, said, “You see them pulling in and out of the shrubs.

“No, I wouldn’t say they were as big as cats but they are quite large, which is not surprising given the amount of food thrown on the ground.

“I don’t know what’s worse – people who throw food for birds or people who don’t use trash cans and just leave their fast food leftovers on the benches or on the floor.”

Customer Viv Morris said, “They should fine people who leave food with £ 100. “No excuses. It’s litter, it’s horrible and it will inevitably attract rats.”

