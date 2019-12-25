advertisement

Scarlett Johansson is another of the actresses who has had an excellent year and will finish it off in style. The Hollywood star had her greatest success when she climbed for one of Netflix’s productions for her film “Story of a marriage” they had excellent reviews.

The New York star in the feature film appeared on the platform in August of this year, where she works with Adam Driver, known for appearances like Kylo Ren, in the Star Wars saga.

Both interpret a couple with a child who is separated. A process that tells the film about more than two intense hours in which you can see a flawless interpretation of both artists.

“There are scenes that seem improvised,” write critics on the Internet, who found the film to be a work of art by Noah Baumbach and Scarlett.

Awards have started, and it looks like Scarlett could start 2020 much better. The artist is nominated in the category Best Actress of the Golden Balls, the dissolution of which will be announced on January 5.

The actress will be highly competitive, this is Jennifer Lopez, who is nominated in the same category for her portrayal of Ramona in Hustlers. We will see who receives the award and whether both are also nominated for the Academy Oscars, for which they are also favorites.

PHOTO BOMB IN THE CAR:

In the meantime, supporters of one and the other don’t stop talking about them on the networks and argue why everyone deserves to win. And some followers go to the extreme.

This can be seen in the snapshot below, one of Scarlett’s most risky tones, in which she sits in a car and wears a nightie and shows significantly more of the report. This photo was before the operation of the bust.

