Scarlett Johansson and her co-stars “Marriage Story” accepted the Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles today.

The 35-year-old actress, dressed in a black and white sequined pillar dress with a calf-length hem and sparkling round, oversized crystals on the top. The eye-catching dress made its debut in December in Olivier Rousteing’s retro-inspired Balmain collection before fall 2020.

Scarlett Johansson wears a strapless, black and white polka dot dress.

She also wore Hanut Singh emerald earrings and a pair of shiny black patent pumps with high stiletto heels, pointed tips and a silhouette with ankle straps. The actress “Black Widow” also showed her black and white back tattoos of lamb and roses.

Scarlett Johansson wears a Balmain dress from before 2020 and black patent leather pumps.

She is also nominated for her roles in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” at the Oscars that take place tomorrow.

Scarlett Johansson shows her back tattoos made of roses and a lamb.

A closer look at Scarlett Johansson in black patent leather pumps with a classic pointed toe.

Other celebrities come to the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.

