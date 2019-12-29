advertisement

Scarlett Johansson is happy with how she and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac manage to cope with parenting.

The 35-year-old American actress and Romain married in 2014, the same year that they gave birth to their daughter Rose, but they divorced in 2017.

Scarlett, who is now engaged to Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost, says that she and Romain are still in good shape and that they are happy with the way they raise Rose after their divorce.

“We give our best. I’ve never seen anything like it, so there was no set of rules, but if you respect the other person, that’s the most important thing, “he told the Daily Mail.” Everyone must respect the other as parents. and I think we’re trying to act out of this room. “

The Black Widow star says that mother has also made her more aware of how little you can control in life.

“You can’t predict anything with children, and it’s an amazing life lesson that sometimes you just have to sit and be there, and that’s it.”

“You just have to be involved in everything that is going on,” he adds.

Scarlett also reveals that she took advantage of her relationship with Romain when she made the acclaimed Netflix film Marriage Story, in which she plays a couple whose union is disintegrating.

“I don’t necessarily think you have to have had the experience of the character you’re playing, but obviously there are things there,” he says. “Instead of being divorced, it was the fact that I was a mother and now had the experience of parenting together.”

