Scarlett Johansson has just closed a very productive one 2019, The American actress was involved in several projects. And the last one she took part in struck.

We talked about the film history of a marriage, produced by Netflix and by sharing with occupied Adam Driver, known for roles like Kylo Ren in the War of stars.

A couple of actors play a marriage in the process of separation. The film shows a scenario in which the couple separates and explains how this affects the child together and the rest of the family.

Scarlett Johansson, candidate for the Golden Globes

A work that critics consider one of the best of the New York actress. In fact, in a few days you will know if she is the winner Golden globe to the Best actress, a category in which she is nominated and in which she is one of the favorites. And that’s it Scarlett Interpretation leaves very few indifferent. “Awesome”, “Spectacular”, “It seems improvised” or “What a naturalness”, say experts and fans in the media and networks. We’ll see if this work gets recognition in the coming days.

Scarlett Johansson’s hatred attack

Although not everyone agrees to the nomination. Especially the fans of Jennifer Lopez, nominated for the same price for her work in Hustlers and who thinks it is Bronx Diva that deserves to be the gala winner. In addition, they emphasize that outside of the interpretation, JLo had to strive to show a spectacular body and maintain a satisfactory physical tone to record the most risky scenes. The one in which she dances on stage.

In this sense, these fans point out Scarlett had enough to act, noticed that the work was not as much trouble as Jennifer, But on the contrary. You consider this aspect Scarlett has neglected, and they offer snapshots like the following, even if they were a while ago to confirm it. ” Scarlett Johansson everything is cellulite! They exclaim.

