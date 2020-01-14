advertisement

Imagination flies for followers, though Scarlett Johansson is at the center of every topic. There is much that we do not know about them, but with the following content, the most believers will be able to understand their skin in detail. The actress is a fan of tattoos because she enables her to highlight indelible transcendental situations in her life. Are you ready to understand the importance of your tattoos?

In the last Golden Globes, in which Scarlett concentrated all eyes with an imposing style, she showed her secrets.

One of her biggest tattoos is made up of roses and a lamb on her back. The roses represent her daughter by name Rose Dorothy according to experts.

advertisement

She also has a sun on her left arm that symbolizes the good energies and optimism that are an integral part of her personality.

We cannot forget the bracelet, which is tattooed on her right wrist and which reads: “I * Heart * New York”, a place that has gained immense importance in various interviews. Johansson also sees happiness in the indelible ink, so it has an inverted horseshoe that says “Lucky You”.

After all, she has a rose under her left breast, which is a clear sign of the beauty that does not require a cover letter.

So we explain their main tattoos, and although some have been removed from the list, you can now understand a little more about what goes through the head of this dazzling star.

Scarlett Johansson and the 35 of luck

Despite the overwhelming success of Scarlett JohanssonHer life was surrounded by personal problems that left her alone. Today, at the age of 35, she has got all sentimental aspects under control with a partner for whom she feels different than she does Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac,

With everything in perfect order, the 35 and 2020 will be the best version of the actress to be seen. Will there be any surprises besides Black Widow?

advertisement