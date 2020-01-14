advertisement

To draw an analogy, we can say that last year was as Scarlett Johansson She has planted her work projects, and it will be the turn of 2020 to reap the rewards. Her interventions on the big screen had a big impact.

The new year starts best for the one born in New YorkWith quotes at great prices and recognition for your professional work. The number of fans she would have on social networks is unimaginable, but some time ago she decided to stop using them.

The 35-year-old star decided not to be present in virtual communities because they were considered a strange phenomenon. She also did it to keep her privacy safe since she suffered hacks in her accounts.

advertisement

The good news at the turn of the decade is a double nomination for the black widow of the Avengers, She is nominated for an Oscar for her role in Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

In the first, One of the most successful celebrities takes part in the competition for the best supporting actress and in the second competition for the presentation of the statuette to the best actress.

The big moment too American singer could be even more epic of holding the win in these two nominations at the most important event in Hollywood.

The Oscar 2020 ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 6th and can be seen on the TNT signal. It starts at 8.30 p.m. with the protagonists of the red carpet and at 10 p.m. with the announcement of the winners. All eyes will be on at the ceremony the ghost world actress,

Previous articleScandal! This is Jennifer Lopez in leggings if you take all of Photoshop away!

David Martin is the lead editor for Spark Chronicles. David worked as a freelance journalist.

advertisement