Scarlett Johansson is a whirlwind. The New York actress is having a very good time of her life, preparing for 2020 that will be exciting for the director’s right eye Woody Allen, And it is so that the Black Widow can reach heaven this year.

The “Story of a Marriage” finally seems to be able to win the Oscar for Best Actress. She is the main favorite without the nominees knowing, and the critic agrees with her, as does Joaquin Phoenix with the men’s award.

And is it that Scarlett Johansson would have matured as an actress at an unbeatable time for her, which seems that the award will only be the inevitable result of an impeccable job?

But it’s also the case that Scarlett Johansson enjoys life to the fullest besides work. Some pictures on the beaches of Hawaii show us the actress with a spectacular bikini that surprised everyone.

What the actress’s fans noticed most is the constant smile of a Scarlett Johansson, who seems to have forgotten the ghosts of the past and is enjoying himself like never before.

Sunday, the golden balls

The first prize of 2020 can go to Scarlett Johansson at the Golden Globes this Sunday, where she is the main favorite for the award for best actress and her partner in the film Adam silver is also nominated but in the male category.

For the Oscars, we have to wait until February 9, the date before the other years, so as not to complicate the awards ceremony after seeing the weariness with which these ceremonies were achieved last year.

