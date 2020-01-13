advertisement

1939: Fay Bainter

In 1938, Fay Bainter was the first artist to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for “White Banners” and “Jezebel” in the same year. She won for the latter and was beaten by her “Jezebel” co-star Bette Davis in the “Lead” category.

1942: Teresa Wright

The story repeats itself: Wright wins in the sub-category for “Mrs. Miniver”. But while her work as Ms. Lou Gehrig was recognized in “Pride of the Yankees”, she lost to her “Ms. Miniver” co-star Greer Garson for best actress.

advertisement

(1945: Barry Fitzgerald

Oddly enough, Fitzgerald was nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for “Going My Way”. He won in the last category while co-star Bing Crosby took home the main prize.

1983: Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange won once more in the sub-category for “Tootsie”, but lost her offer as best actress for “Frances” to Meryl Streep for “Sophie’s Choice”.

1989: Sigourney Weaver

For the first time, double diving was empty. Sigourney Weaver was nominated for Best Actress in “Gorillas in the Mist” with Dian Fossey (lost in “The Accused” against Jodie Foster) and a supporting actress for the boss in “Working Girl” (lost in “Geena Davis” against Geena Davis ). The accidental tourist “).

1993: Al Pacino

Pacino won his first Oscar for his leading role in “Scent of a Woman”, but also a nomination for “Glengarry Glen Ross” (where he lost to Gene Hackman for “Unforgiven”).

1994: Holly Hunter

Holly Hunter was one of two actresses who doubled their double in 1994 and won the best actress for “The Piano”. Her nomination for “The Firm” was overshadowed by her “piano” colleague Anna Paquin.

1994: Emma Thompson

The British actress was recognized for both “The Remnants of the Day” and “In the Name of the Father” – but lost to the duo from “The Piano”.

2003: Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore did a double for Todd Haynes’ drama “Far From Heaven” (loss to Nicole Kidman for “The Hours”) and for her supporting role in “The Hours” (loss to Catherine Zeta-Jones in “Chicago”). ).

2004: Jamie Foxx

The comedic actor won the Best Actor Award for the Ray Charles Biopic “Ray” and also managed to get a nomination for “Collateral” – although Morgan Freeman took home the trophy for “Million Dollar Baby”.

2008: Cate Blanchett

The Australian actress went home empty-handed, despite having been nominated for Best Actress for “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (Marion Cotillard won for “La Vie en Rose”) and a supporting actress for her version of Bob Dylan in “I’m Not “there” (Tilda Swinton won for “Michael Clayton”).

2020: Scarlett Johansson

The last nomination is Johansson, who is known for her leading role in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and for her supporting role as a German mother from World War II in “Jojo Rabbit”.

advertisement