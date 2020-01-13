advertisement

The beautiful actress is 45 years old and it seems that time has not changed anything about her

In 2001 the soap opera “Secreto de Amor” With Scarlet Ortiz, Jorge Aravena and Jorge Luis Pila appeared on the Univision screens. The Venezuelan conquered the screens with her long black hair, her sweet smile and the sensuality that was as charming as it was seductive.

The actress remains in force through various projects on Hispanic television, but has also developed into a role model and influencing factor in social networks.

This weekend, Yul Bürkle’s wife showed off her legs and thighs with a daring pose that fascinated all her fans on Instagram. The beauty of her long hair and beautiful silhouette is preserved over the years, and although the Venezuelan is already 45 years old, the beauty that she once showed in “Secret of Love” does not seem to have accumulated over the years ,

