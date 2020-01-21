advertisement

East LANSING, MI – January 10: Geo Baker # 0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defends during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on January 10, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio / Getty Images)

Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Rutgers rises to the top of Adam Childs’ standings

Rutgers basketball is in the Big Ten for the first time 41 years after the start of the 14-4 and 5-2 season.

Rutgers Basketball has won eight of their last nine games last Sunday after beating Minnesota 64-56 at Rutgers Athletic Center last Sunday. The Scarlet Knights have been one of the country’s hottest teams and one of the nation’s best home teams this season for the past month and a half.

Rutgers is a perfect 13-0 this season, despite playing against good opponents. Star Guard Geo Baker missed an important three-game course a few weeks ago, but his team made it 2-1 in that period, which included a home win over Penn State and a narrow three-point loss in Illinois.

The unsung hero for Rutgers was Ron Harper Jr. We all know his father, the former Chicago Bulls Guard, but Harper Jr. is now making a name for himself with one of the most surprising teams in the country. Harper Jr. led the team in the standings with 11.8 points per game, scoring 22 in their win over Penn State.

Myles Johnson continues to improve in the second year. He now has an average of 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The key for Johnson is that he doesn’t have any bad problems, but he’s been improving steadily over the course of the season.

Rutgers is 5-3 this season against the opponents of Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 and was moved up to 18th in the NET ranking and 24th in the KenPom ranking.

Head coach Steve Pikiell recently spoke at a press conference about his team’s success:

I am proud of the progress we have made as a program and I am very happy for the guys on our list. The ranking is a testament to the hard work and sacrifices our boys made this year. We enjoy this trip and look forward to mastering the many challenges that need to be addressed at the best conference in the country. “

Rutgers faces the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This is another great opportunity to secure quality gains and improve your already impressive resume.

