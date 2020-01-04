advertisement

The 2019 finished the best way to Camila cabello, The American singer released her new album, romance, An album that has been inserted on digital music platforms. And it is one of the most popular Christmas gifts.

An album that contains the song young lady that has been playing in many media for many weeks and that sweeps networks like Youtube, Accumulate more than 800 million reproductions,

A song she plays with Shawn Mendeswhich adds a plus to the disease pendant both artists. And the fact is that the couple kept their relationship secret for a long time.

Good end, bad start

ON Mendes that’s another reason why Camila has put the icing on the cake of the past 2019, However, 2020 couldn’t start worse. If the album has not been on the market for two weeks and barely three days have passed since the new year, that is known Cabello You may have to go to court after being accused of plagiarism.

It all started when the fans started denouncing this Oh my my The theme was a copy of the Knock on the door theme from the Peruvian reggae group Tierra Sur,

Representatives of the Peruvian group have stated that they will not retaliate until they are completely sure. And the singer has not yet spoken out. We will keep up to date with news in this context.

The “best” photo of 2019 by Camila Cabello

What is certainly not plagiarism are the snapshots that we show below, which some of their followers consider to be one of the best ones girl published about her in the last year Instagram Account.

