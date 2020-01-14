advertisement

Jennifer Lopez wanted to show the world that she was 50 years old last spring and that her body did not match what is often seen due to photo retouching. For this reason, the New York singer saw with good eyes that she published a picture of him leaving the gym, where she looked with a body that was no longer as sculptural as we are used to.

However, Jennifer Lopez called it natural and all her followers roasted it. And is it that the singer was immersed in the physical preparation of the film “Scammers on Wall Street”, which she enjoyed so much?

In fact, she has already been nominated for the Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress for this film, and although she couldn’t win, she is likely to be one of the nominees to be seen on the Oscars red carpet.

advertisement

Sued by a stripper

Interesting, Samantha BarbashThe woman who inspired Jennifer Lopez for her role as Ramona in the film has sued the producers of the film (including Jennifer Lopez ‘producer) for $ 40 million compensation illegal substances in her house when she lived with her daughter.

Previous articleSelena Gomez puts her hand in there and touches it: watch the video! Trend topic in the USA

As a fan of video games and new technologies, I’ve been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through messages, tests and other files. I also love wrestling and Marvel comics.

advertisement