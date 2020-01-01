advertisement

There are few who, for any reason, choose to go to social networks every day to look for clutter and controversy. The “anti” phenomenon has always existed and not the “fan” phenomenon. With the advent of the networks, however, a new kind of critic has emerged: the hater.

And Katy Perry is one of the singers with the most haters. There are many who believe that this is due to their little talent for music. Contrary to what happens to you Beyoncé. lady Gaga. Rihanna or Jennifer Lópezamong many others Perry’s Haters accuse them of being ” a musical farce. “

It is very common that every time Perry acts in a concert, negative comments multiply in the networks. Among other things, because the usual comment is that “ Perry has become a star thanks to its curves and programs that modulate her voice , “

The photo on the beach at Katy Perry

However, I am not happy to attack the American for her. “bad qualities for the song“Now their critics are pointing to the physicist. And they do so by spreading an image on social networks that is common to many of them scandal! “.

A photo in which we see the singer on the beach with her natural figure without a drop Photoshop, And of course if you consider that the differences between the picture and the photos are like this Katy usually depends on her Instagram or in the various reports in which she participated, ” obviously “There were numerous criticisms.

” This woman who takes Photoshop is worthless. “” Is that the great body Katy Perry has? I hallucinate ”,“ And then her fans say that she has a scandalous figure “,” How does Katy Perry change when she is photographed in nature? “or” I feel cheated ”Are just a few of the many related comments.

It is not the first time that such a controversy has turned social networks upside down. And the worst thing is that you take into account the desire that many have PerryIt will certainly not be the last.

