Samantha Barbash argues that she used her story to record “Hustlers” without permission.

Jennifer Lopez A tough indictment has been brought against her producer, and she will face a $ 40 million lawsuit from Samantha Barbash alleging that she used her story for the Wall Street Scammers (Hustlers) film without permission.

The singer starred in the film that was released last year, and although the lawsuit was not directed against her, she also has credits as a producer because it is a project of her company “Nuyorican Productions”.

The film in question tells the story of some dancers who seduce executives they call business criminals and then cheat and rob them. It was advertised as “based on real events”.

The case was announced in 2015 by New York magazine, which published Jessica Pressler’s article “The Hustlers at Scores”. According to the portal, Barbash is disgusted because she refused when the production tried to get her permission for the film, but also Lopez In the end, she played Ramona, a character inspired by her.

In the film, she is portrayed as a mentor to girls who teaches how to seduce men and “instructs” them on the criminal path. The woman claims the film does nothing but slander her by saying that “he made and consumed illegal substances in the house where she lived with her son.”

Barbash’s requirements, which include the above 40 million, also determine that the producers will supply all copies of the film.

“Hustlers” was directed by Lorene Scafaria and gave López the nomination as a Supporting Act in past Golden Globes.

