advertisement

Golola and his technical team have only supervised three defeats in all competitions this season. (PHOTOS / File)

The SC Vipers sacked head coach Edward Golola and his entire technical team.

This was announced via the Venoms official website on Thursday afternoon.

advertisement

“Vipers Sports Club announces that head coach Edward Golola and all of his technical team have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect,” reads an article on the Vipers SC official website.

“The club would like to thank Golola and his team for their work during their stay at Vipers SC and wish them success in the future.”

The sacking comes in the wake of the Vipers’ loss to Kajjansi United in the Uganda Cup, which means they are now eliminated from the country’s most prestigious cup competition.

It was their second straight loss in the campaign after a 1-0 loss to SC Villa last Friday.

Overall, Golola and his team have lost only three games in the 2019/20 season, including two in the League and one in the cup.

They left the Venoms while still leading the Premier League StarTimes Uganda and with a healthy four-point caution before KCCA FC, second.

It has also been announced that Vipers will appoint a goalkeeper technical team until the end of the current season, while conducting an extensive recruitment process for a new full-time coach.

The Vipers’ next game will be at Mbarara City FC on Tuesday January 28, 2020.

comments

advertisement