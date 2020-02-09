advertisement

The Vipers lead the Ugandan Premier League by two points. (PHOTO / Vipers SC)

Uganda Premier League

BUL FC vs. Vipers SC

FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Sunday, 09-02-2020 @ 16h

The SC Vipers hope to maintain their five-point lead at the top of the Ugandan Premier League when they face BUL FC at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru on Sunday.

The Venoms entered day 21, leading by five free points, but after second-placed FC beat Maroons 2-1 on Tuesday, the lead was reduced to two.

Three points will seem essential for the Venoms who will face KCCA FC on the 22nd day of the match.

The Vipers’ recent form has not been the best as they have lost two of their last four games in all competitions.

However, they defeated Onduparaka FC 1-0 in their last outing, which will boost their confidence against a generally delicate BUL FC team.

“Anyone who plays Bul in Njeru knows they will have a tough game,” Vipers head coach Fred Kajoba was quoted by Vipers.com as saying.

“That’s why we want to focus on our best clinical level because Bul is a game where you want to take the points and consolidate the head of the league.

“But overall, you know we will have to fight to get the most points.”

Viper defenseman Bashir Asiku is back after recovering from an ankle problem he chose last month during a training session. But the match arrived a little too early for striker Muhammad Shaban, who is in the final stages of recovery from the meniscus injury with a possible return at the end of the month. Livingstone Mulondo recently underwent successful surgery and is undergoing rehabilitation with an expected duration of four to six months on the sidelines. The young Karim Watambala is also in doubt for the trip to Njeru following a blow he suffered during the 1-0 victory over Onduparaka as well as the trio of skipper Halid Lwaliwa (knee problem), Siraje Ssentamu (hamstring) tight legs) and Farouk Musisi, who needs to have a CT scan to determine whether or not he will need surgery on his annoying knee.

For BUL, they have been in bad shape for about two months.

They have not won any of their last 8 matches in all competitions (D3 L5).

BUL replaced Peter Onen with Arthur Kyesimira but their fortunes have not yet changed.

In the two games he led, they tied Wakiso and lost to Busoga United.

Currently, they are 6th on the log with 30 points and are 8 points above the relegation zone.

A similar series of poor results can see the Jinja-based side dragged into the fall and will want to avoid such a scenario as soon as possible.

Match facts

This will be the 18th meeting between the two parties since November 2011.

In the last 17 clashes, the Vipers have won ten, two BUL with the other five ending in a draw.

The Vipers are undefeated in their last 7 BUL games, winning six and shooting once.

Last season, the Vipers won both league games, including a 3-1 return win last season.

The first meeting between the two teams this season ended with a 2-1 victory for the SC Vipers.

Entering the game, BUL is winless in their last five league games, losing four and shooting the other.

At home, they did not taste victory in their three outings, shooting twice and losing the other.

comments

