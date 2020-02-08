advertisement

SC Villa is currently third in the UPL ranking. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Premier League

SC Villa vs Proline FC

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 15h

SC Villa will try to make a third double against Proline when the two teams meet at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole on Saturday afternoon.

Edward Kaziba’s charges have beaten Proline via a board decision in the first round and a win on Saturday will ensure they have beaten Proline twice this season.

It would not be the first time this would happen, as jogoos have done just that twice.

The first took place during the 2012/13 season before repeating the trick the following campaign.

Villa has been in good shape lately as she has won three and drawn the other from her last four games in all competitions.

However, they drew 2-2 against Police FC earlier this week on their last outing.

The result will look like a temporary blip if they can take care of Proline at Namboole and make sure they consolidate 3rd place.

For Proline, they are already feeling the pressures of relegation.

Sitting at the bottom of the stack, Anthony Bongole’s team knows they have to start winning consistently if they want to beat this campaign.

Having deliberately refused to honor the first meeting against Villa, the Lugogo-based team will surely take the field this time around and fight for what could turn out to be vital points as it attempts to stabilize the ship.

Confidence is not their best friend, however, as they enter the game following a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Kyetume.

Match facts

It will be the 14th meeting between the two parties since September 2010.

In the last 13 meetings, Villa has won 7, Proline 1 with the other 5 all ending in a draw.

Villa enters the competition after winning two of its last five league games (D1 L2).

At home, the Jogoos have lost only once this season (W4 D4).

For Proline, they participate in the contest after losing five of their last seven league games (W2 D0).

Far from home, they have won only one game all season (D3 L6).

The other match on Saturday

-Kyetume FC vs URA FC at 4 p.m.

