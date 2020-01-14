advertisement

Villa lost to URA FC last week. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

SC Villa Vs Busoga United

advertisement

Mandela National Stadium

@ 4 p.m.

SC Villa will try to bounce back to win when they host Busoga United at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole in the Uganda Premier League.

The Joogos lost 2-0 to URA in their first second-round game at the Arena of Visions in Bombo.

Against URA FC, the record winners missed a few players due to licensing issues: Derrick Ndahiro, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Amir Kakomo, Moses Kiggundu, Benson Muhindo and Nicholas Kabonge never played.

Villa hopes that all of these players will be eliminated before Tuesday’s game.

Busoga United, on the other hand, beat Express FC at the mighty Arena in their second round opening match.

The Jinja-based club will be eager to maintain the winning start when it visits the record league winners.

Team News

Lawrence Tezikya and Douglas Muganga will be back in action for Busoga United after missing Express’s win due to licensing issues.

Derrick Ndahiro, Gavin Kizito, Moses Kiggundu and Nicholas Kabonge will all be on SCVilla after resolving the licensing issue.

SC villa has no injury issues, as the head coach pointed out on their social media pages.

Match facts

Emmanuel Wasswa and Boban Zirintusa scored for their teams as the match ended 1-1 at Mighty Arena in the first round.

Villa is fourth on the log with 27 points, 12 behind the Viper leaders and six above Busoga United.

comments

advertisement