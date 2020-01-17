advertisement

SC Vipers players train Thursday before their game against SC Villa. (PHOTO / Vipers SC)

Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC vs SC Villa

advertisement

Sainte-Marie stadium, Kitende

Friday 17-01-2020 at 4 p.m.

KITENDE – The SC Vipers are now the favorites to win the 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League title.

After the results of the 17th day, the Venoms have now opened a gap of 7 points at the top of the ranking.

While hammering Proline FC 4-2 on Tuesday, their closest opponents, KCCA FC, lost 2-1 away to Bright Stars FC, ensuring that Edward Golola’s team created more space to breathe at the top.

On Friday afternoon, they have the opportunity to tighten their grip on first place when they face the SC Villa league champions at Kitende’s St. Mary’s stadium.

The Kitende match will pit the country’s big boys against one of the best teams in recent decades.

The villa may no longer be a heavyweight but can still inflict the damage required for the Vipers title to hope to take a setback.

However, the Jogoos’ most recent form leaves much to be desired when they face the best team in the country this season.

Edward Kaziba’s team, which had a surprisingly good first round, started the second on a bad note.

After accumulating 27 points in 15 games, the Jogoos won none in their first two games of the second round.

They lost 2-0 to URA FC and Tuesday before losing 1-0 at home to Busoga United.

It is not the kind of form they would like to take in Kitende but they will still have to do it.

And it would not be the first time that they have conducted their desired form as they did last season to beat the Vipers SC 3-1.

What they say before the match

Geoffrey Wasswa, vice-captain of the Vipers SC

“We have to do our best in every game.

“It takes teamwork, focus and sacrifice to get there.”

Edward Golola, Head Coach of the Vipers SC

“We certainly don’t think some games will be easy.

“Instead, there may be tensions affecting my side.

“We are not converting our chances enough in home games.

“I expect SC Villa to have watched our last games and will be a very organized team to come to St Mary’s Stadium,”

The Vipers SC duo of Bobos Byaruhanga and Abraham Ndugwa could return after overcoming injuries that forced them to miss the start of the second round. Fahad Bayo took a minor blow in the 4-2 victory over Proline on Friday, but should be in line to make the starting eleven. Goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora is back after a compassionate care leave in Burundi and is therefore available for this match. Halid Lwaliwa is also doubtful, as is Siraje Ssentamu, who were both injured in the last game. Jacob Okao should fill the void left by Lwaliwa’s big shoes. The game also arrived a little too early for Bashir Asiku who is still treating an ankle injury.

Match facts

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two parties since November 2010.

In the last 21 clashes, the Vipers have won 10, Villa 3 while the other 8 have all ended in a draw.

This game produced no home win in one of the last three outings, with the visitor winning twice and the other ending in a draw.

Last season, each team won their away game with Villa defeating the Vipers 3-1 at Kitende in the reverse match.

The first meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw at Namboole.

Vipers come into play after winning 16 of their last 20 league games (D3 L1).

At home, the Venoms have won all of their last six league games, scoring 9 goals and cashing once in the process.

For SC Villa, they are entering the competition in form, because they have lost all their last three games, conceding 7 goals and scoring only once.

Away from home, the Jogoos have won only two of their last six games (D2 L2).

Friday’s other games

-Police FC vs Kyetume FC at 1 p.m.

-KCCA FC vs Tooro United FC at 4.30 p.m.

comments

advertisement