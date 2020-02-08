advertisement

Action between SC Villa and Proline FC at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole on Saturday afternoon. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

SC Villa 2-1 Proline FC

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Saturday, 08-02-2020

SC Villa produced a superb fight to defeat Proline FC at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

The Uganda Premier League champion’s 16-time record came from a goal down to win the competition 2-1.

After scoring an early goal from Hamis Kizza, Ambrose Kirya scored on the spot before substitute Benson Muhindo overturned the game to make sure Villa came away with the three points.

Kizza came home after a Hakim Kiwanuka cross to give the visitors an advantage over 18 minutes.

Although Villa dominated and pressed a response, the first half ended 0-1 in favor of Anthony Bongole.

Villa made two replacements at the start of the second half, quickly sending Faizal Muwawu and Muhindo to replace Fred Aganu and Ronald Mwagwali.

In the 74th minute, they would win a penalty that Kirya would come home.

The match seemed to be headed for a draw, but Muhindo had other ideas when he scored the winning goal in the second minute of the four that were added.

Despite his loss, Kiwanuka was voted Man of the Match for his performance of the day.

The result ensures that Villa tightens its grip on 3rd place as it drops to 37 points in 20 games.

For Proline, they remain anchored at the bottom of the league journal with only 15 points in 21 games.

In their next game, Villa will travel to Kajjansi United in the Cup before facing Onduparaka FC.

For Proline, they welcome Admin into the cup before facing Bright Stars FC.

How the two teams started

SC Villa

Saidi Keni (GK), Ibrahim Kibumba, Derrick Ndahiro, Asuman Harishe, Moses Kiggundu, Amir Kakomo, Fred Agandu, David Owori, Ronald Magwali, Ambrose Kirya, Yayo Lutimba.

Proline FC

Hassan Matovu (GK), James Begesa, Richard Ajuna, Ibrahim Sendi, Mustafa Mujuzi, Ibrahim Wamannah, Anorld Sserunjogi, Bright Anukani, Rogers Mato, Hakim Kiwanuka, Hamis Kizza.

The other match played on Saturday

-Kyetume FC 1-1 URA FC

