SC Villa has won 9 cups in Uganda. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Cup 2019/20 matches of 64

Thursday, 23-01-2020

SC Villa defeated the Super Eagles 4-1 at the Peace War Memorial Stadium in one of Uganda’s five games in 64 games played on Thursday.

The Jogoos that won the title 9 times were rampant that day as they attempted a 10th record triumph.

David Owori, Bashir Mutanda, Ronald Magwali and Abdallah Salim were all targeted by the visitors.

Ugandan Premier League teammates Bright Stars and Maroons also triumphed in their respective games on the same day.

James Angu was the hero of Paul Kiwanuka’s team as they outstripped rising stars Kobogo at Nyarilo Grounds in Koboko.

For Maroons FC, they needed penalties to defeat a lively Young Elephants team at the Olwio St. Mark Ground in Nwoya.

After a normal goalless draw, Douglas Bamweyana’s team was on hand to win the shootout 4-1.

In the other two games played that day, Kitara and Kiboga Young triumphed to reach the knockout stages.

Kitara won his duel with Six Oclock 4-2 on penalties after a normal draw 1-1.

Like Kitara, Kiboga also demanded penalties for dealing with Ggaba 3-1 after drawing a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes in the game played on the Buziga Islamic playing fields.

The Uganda Cup will continue on Friday with 8 games aligned. KCCA FC will be absent from CITDA in one of the matches, while BUL FC and URA FC will also be in action.

Proline beat Bright Stars on penalties to win last year’s title.

Results and future matches of the 64th Uganda Cup

Monday January 20

-Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City – Kakira Ground, Jinja

Tuesday, 21 of January

-Katwe United 1-2 Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

-StarLight 2-3 Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria

-Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground

Wednesday, 22nd of January

-Kajjansi United 1 (8) -1 (7) Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

-Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United – Busia Integrated Primary School, Busia

-Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

Thursday January 23

– Villa Super Eagles 1-4 SC

-Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars FC

– Six hours 1 (2) -1 (4) Kitara

-Ggaba 0 (1) -0 (3) Kiboga Young

-Young elephants 0 (1) -0 (4) Maroons FC

Friday January 24

-Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

-Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

-Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

-Soroti against Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

-Chimpanzee against Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

-Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

-FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

-Free Stars Vs Saviors – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday January 25

-Admin Vs Police – Paya primary school grounds, Tororo

-Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

-Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Elementary School, Kumi

-Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday January 26

-St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

-Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

-Dove Vs Nouvelle Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

-Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

-U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

-Spartans against Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)

