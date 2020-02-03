advertisement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Students looking for help to raise money for college in South Carolina can now apply for a scholarship.

The South Carolina State Fair accepts applications for its “Ride of your Life” scholarship program.

According to a representative from the State Fair, 50 scholarships worth $ 6,000 are awarded to high school graduates across the state and paid out at $ 1,500 per year over a four-year period. Students seeking a two-year degree will receive $ 1,500 per year over a two-year period.

The award of grants depends on the academic and extracurricular performance up to the completeness of the application.

Fair officials say that the scholarship must be used at a university, college, or institution in South Carolina and may cover tuition or other educational expenses such as campus accommodations, computers, or textbooks.

Applications for scholarships must be completed online at SCStateFair.org by March 15th. The State Fair Scholars will be notified in early May.

