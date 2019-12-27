advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Christmas may be over, but the SC State Museum still has some Christmas magic up its sleeve.

Friday, December 27, your children can be carried away by an evening museum official who is sure to stimulate the imagination of the young guests. During the “Enchanted Tea Party”, guests can immerse themselves in the world of Disney’s Frozen and even get to know the world of Disney. Characters “Anna” and their “Elsa” from the hit film.

But that’s not all. Participants have the opportunity to enjoy a 4D show, planetarium shows and more. Parents who bring their little ones are encouraged to get them to dress the role in their favorite costumes.

The fun begins at 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the SC State Museum at 301 Gervais Street. Tickets cost between $ 9 and $ 12. More information is available here

