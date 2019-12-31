advertisement

December 31, 2019 00:26 EST

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – As many of you are preparing for the New Year countdown, others may start 2020 as a millionaire.

The SC Education Lottery plans to announce the first New Year’s Powerball millionaire winner live during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’Eve only here on ABC.

Lottery officials said five South Carolina Education Lottery Powerball players who fought during the October 2nd chance draw will join winners from other participating States in Times Square for the $ 1 million prize to get.

The lottery caught up with the winners shortly after they found out they were going to usher in the New Year in New York City.

Could the next millionaire come from the Palmetto state? Lottery officials say you need to tune in to New Year’s Eve after the ball falls on Timesquare to find out.

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Good luck and a happy new year!

