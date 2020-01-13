advertisement

Now in the State House – The governor unveiled the executive budget

COLOMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, releases his proposed budget for 2020.

On Monday, Governor McMaster presented his budget proposal for 2020-21 at the State House.

McMaster says his budget covers the $ 1.8 billion surplus, and it is important to invest that money in areas that taxpayers benefit directly from.

Governor McMaster says his budget will cut income tax by $ 160 million this year and $ 2.6 billion in the next five years. He says tax reform is necessary to stay competitive with other countries that have reduced their income tax rates.

McMaster also raised the issue of education, saying that all public school teachers would receive a $ 3,000 raise if his budget was exceeded, and that all low-income children would be able to attend full-time four-year kindergarten programs.

Our Tim Scott is in the state house for the budget announcement.

@ TimScottTV

