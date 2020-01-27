advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas mourned Monday for basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in California.

The loss of Bryant, who was with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when his private helicopter failed, was felt worldwide, particularly in the Philippines, a basketball-crazy country that Bryant has visited seven times since 1998 until 2016.

“The basketball world has just lost one of its greatest sons, Kobe Bryant. Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is saddened by the news and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, ”said SBP Emeritus Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan and President Al Panlilio in a statement.

“Kobe was personified in the way he carried himself to the work he put into his game – with passion and style. His few trips to the Philippines made him one of the most popular NBA players among Filipino fans, and we will all be fond of remembering those moments, especially the Smart Ultimate All-Star weekend, when he amazed us with his talent and touched us with his authentic personality. “

“Fiba and the basketball world as a whole have lost one of their top ambassadors. Rest in peace, Kobe. Thank you for showing us what it means to be a real competitor and a real athlete. “

During his many visits to Manila, one of his most memorable trips came in July 2011 when he played with greats like Chris Paul, Derrick Rose and Kevin Durant at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who played with the Los Angeles Lakers every 20 seasons, visited the country one last time in June 2016, just two months after scoring 60 points in his last game.

