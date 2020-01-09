advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Chris McCullough’s desire to wear the Filipino colors got a big boost after Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipina’s President Al Panlilio contacted the friendly American.

The former San Miguel import tweeted a screenshot of an article on Saturday saying that he could be a naturalized player of the Philippines in international competitions.

“I’m on call,” McCullough wrote with the screenshot.

Panlilio had finally contacted McCullough and told the former Washington wizard to send him a direct message.

“Chris, please, DM me. Thanks, ”Panlilio replied.

The SBP is in the process of assembling a naturalized player pool to strengthen Gilas Pilipinas’ campaigns in future tournaments.

McCullough, who is now playing for Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League, has publicly expressed his desire to play for the Philippines.

He led the Beermen to the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup, despite being a replacement import for Charles Rhodes, and was immediately a fan favorite in the league.

Already in August during San Miguel’s conquest of the Commissioner’s Cup, McCullough said that if given a chance, he would take the opportunity to become a naturalized player.

Marcus Douthit, the first naturalized player in the Gilas program, also battled McCullough’s bid to become the Philippines’ foreign booster in September.

SBP broke up with longtime naturalized player Andray Blatche.

