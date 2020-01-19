advertisement

The actors received the Virtuosos Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday evening.

Eight actors were honored for their outstanding roles in the film with the Virtuosos Award of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), which took place on Saturday evening in the historic Arlington Theater.

The annual award is given to “aspiring” actors with remarkable achievements in film.

advertisement

This year’s winners were Awkwafina for their first dramatic leading role in the dramedy “The Farewell”; Taron Egerton as Elton John in the biography “Rocketman”; Cynthia Erivo, also in a biography, plays Harriet Tubman in “Harriet”; Beanie Feldstein as Valedictorian of her high school class in the comedy “Booksmart”; Aldis Hodge for his role as death row inmate in the drama “Clemency”; George MacKay for his performance in World War I drama “1917”; Florence Pugh for her work in the coming-of-age drama “Little Women” and in the folk horror film “Midsommar”; and Taylor Russell as a shy teenager in a family that has to do with the loss of “waves”.

connected

connected

The ceremony, which took place at the historic Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara, was moderated by Dave Karger, moderator of Turner Classic Movies, who held one-on-one discussions with each of the award winners of the evening.

The last part of the program was a crowd-puller when Karger got all eight award winners out for a panel discussion. The audience got a special treat when each award winner was asked what their karaoke song was, which then caused some of them to break out into songs on stage.

Hodge sang a few lines from “Gold Digger” by Jamie Foxx and Kanye West. Erivo sang “We don’t need another hero” by Tina Turner. And Egerton sang “Faith” by George Michael.

Other topics of discussion included favorite films of all time, dream roles and the films that surprised them the most this year.

After the panel discussion, actor Christopher Lloyd presented each winner with his award. The evening ended when the group of actors laughed and mingled in a VIP after the party.

From the group of SBIFF winners, Erivo was named Oscar for Best Actress for her appearance in “Harriet”. and Florence Pugh is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Little Women.

The 35th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from January 15th to 25th, 2020.

Watch the full 24-minute video below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zT7gdI5UJE (/ embed)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement