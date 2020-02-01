advertisement

As an organizer of Trek girl, an organization that promotes the importance of exercise for black women, Shawnton Clay’s the biggest goals for encouraging sistas to move, lose weight and be healthy.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old Tennessee-born beauty was found dead in her Nashville home this week, killed by her husband, local police said.

According to The Tennessean, on Saturday, Clay’s friends and family forced themselves to go home after she failed to show up for work and could not be contacted. It was then that they found his body “with signs of obvious trauma”.

“My baby was a ray of sunshine,” said her mother, Lori Sanchez, 50, of Nashville, adding, “She always had a positive attitude and tried to help everyone. She saw well in everyone. world, no matter the situation. “

On Tuesday January 28, police charged 42-year-old Clay’s husband, Ronald Dickens Jr., with his murder, but have not yet found him since he has been missing since the weekend.

A forensic pathologist is still investigating the cause of Clay’s death.

BREAK: Arrest warrant issued for 42-year-old Ronald Dickens for the murder of his wife Shawnton Clay, 30. Clay was found dead by family members on Saturday in the Hermitage apartment of the couple. She had an obvious trauma to the body… pic.twitter.com/s8oO9PMo7v

– Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 28, 2020

The Tennessean reported that, while the couple were married in Las Vegas in 2018, last October, Clay had filed for divorce. More importantly, there was a history of domestic violence, court documents showing that Dickens allegedly attacked Clay when she announced that she was leaving him.

According to the newspaper, in July 2018, Dickens punched Clay with his fists after she “broke up” with him and dragged her out of the car in which the two were sitting at the time. After the attack, Clay fled and reported the assault to the police.

However, Dickens fled for over a year until the police caught him last October. But in November the charges were dropped against him.

Now Clay is dead.

“She was fearless, intelligent and just a beautiful soul that was taken from me,” said her mother. “I need justice for my baby.”

The organization that Clay happily represented released a statement, emphasizing that Clay was a “bright light in our community.”

“The GirlTrek Brotherhood has lost a dedicated organizer and champion of black women’s health,” GirlTrek national spokesperson Jewel Bush said in a statement to Tennessean.

“Shawnton Clay has been a brilliant light in our community. Shawnton believed personally in the power of walking… There is a whole fraternity across the country in mourning for this tragedy and Shawnton will not be forgotten. “

Meanwhile, colleagues have created a GoFund Me page to help raise funds for Clay’s funeral.

“Shawn has been a joy to work with and she has had so much fun and passion ensuring that her work is done well. She will be remembered for her love of hiking, turtles, and mental health awareness, ”wrote her friends.

Stay in power Shawnton.

Say his name.

Anyone who sees Dickens, who drives a black Toyota Camry 2017 with the Tennessee license number T4522V, or who has information about this case, is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

