If there is one thing we love Keke palmeris that it keeps it real.

the Hustlers The actress is never pretentious, she can laugh at herself and has no shame in revealing her flaws, which includes her battle against adult acne.

She recently went to the “Gram” to talk about her insecurities with her skin.

“It is a happy image of me and my loved ones. I’m trying to channel the energy I had in this photo because I woke up this morning in the worst state of mind, all of you, because of my skin, “said the co-host of the GMA Sunday January 19.

Palmer also explained how difficult it was to use product after product to see no results.

“It’s like you can try everything (what I have) and nothing always works. Whenever I think my skin is getting taller, I turn around and I’m even worse than before “She added.” Marked and wondering which products I should throw away if not ALL. Feeling of total insecurity which in turn makes you irritable and just embarrassed for the slightest reason. “

Continuing, she says she opened up because she wanted to help other people feel better in their battle against bumps.

“I was just thinking of sharing because I know I’m not alone and people are always trying to cheer you up or say you’re beautiful, which gets worse because that’s not how you feel. Then you feel bad about feeling bad smh. But I think it’s good to feel these things and let it go for a minute. “

This is not the first time that Palmer has stayed the course on his acne.

Last summer, Strahan Sara and Keke, she shared a story about how Tyler perry helped pay to go to a dermatologist that day. According to her, this act of kindness was a game changer.

“I’ve been fighting with this for years and I always do it and it’s acne. I have fought and documented it on social media, ”she said. “I remember it became – phew chili!” (laughs) I remember it went so bad when I was about 13 or 14, I was at the NAACP Awards and a year before, I had Madea’s family reunion with Tyler Perry. We saw it at the awards ceremony and you can say that I was not very sure about that. It was obvious to see. He actually pulled my mom to the side and said, “I’m really going to pay for you to take her to a dermatologist.” It really made a difference in my life, “she said.

Listen, we understand that the fight is real! We appreciate that Keke remains real.

BEAUTIES: Have you ever suffered from acne in the past or even now? How do you manage?

