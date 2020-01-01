advertisement

I was asked to write about New Year’s resolutions. I said I would do it on the plane back to Australia. That was a lie Airplanes are not meant to write about mindfulness and go to the gym. They are said to fight for armrests and try to beat the Australian cricket team’s record for most cans drunk from Dublin to Sydney (52).

The plane is full of migrants like me who were in the sky for 24 hours in what was essentially a large waiting room, watching Pretty Woman for the 50th time and breathing in recycled farts just to get back to the people we love.

I live in Ireland but I am writing this from New South Wales where a Emergency has been declared. The needles on the fire warning signs on the way to the cities have been changed from extreme to catastrophic.

My father picks me up from the airport in his firefighting uniform. He pays for parking – twenty blood dollars – and comes in to meet me. This is how I know that I was missing

If we had one of these in our house, it would be a bit of a danger if I found out that there is a “wrong way” to put the dishes back in the cupboards. I put on a new bikini. Mom forbids it at family celebrations. So I know it looks good. Dad explains, “Where’s the rest of it?” I wear it anyway, in retaliation for references to my job as a TV presenter for Virgin Media, such as “You do this strange thing with your eyebrows when you’re on TV.”

We’ll look at more news. The main story is that two firefighters were killed near a fire site. Partners who have become fathers within a few days; their babies are not yet a year old.

About cooked spuds – a very big exercise with confidence and an offer of peace from my mother – I am told that my aunt cannot get food for her starving cattle; The state sold it out. You run out of water; Her parents-in-law buy enough to take a shower on Christmas Day.

My uncle’s house is on the way of fire while he volunteers to save others’ houses. My grandfather is very sick; He was in the hospital. Nobody wanted to tell me before I started a 24-hour flight.

If you live very far away, your loved ones want to protect you, but this only works until you enter the driveway.

Perhaps because of everything I’ve just written, when I think about the New Year and resolutions, I don’t want to write about the gym.

Instead, I wrote resolutions for emigrants and immigrants. For those like me who live in Ireland and for others who are abroad and miss it – for all of us who are not at home, curse these dubious FaceTime connections and ask ourselves what nobody says at home.

1. Your things are not the responsibility of others

If you pack your life in two suitcases, a lot remains. I have sent mine to my parents. I came back and it wasn’t there. “Oh, I threw the garbage away,” said Mommy. She had thrown away clothes, jewelry, love letters and photos of friends who had died.

However, she managed to hold onto several hotel pens. “They are useful. Good pens are always at hand.” I couldn’t argue with her there. A good hotel pen is very useful.

But as I write this, I have no tops and three ball gowns, which is not very useful to wear out the stores. My poor ex packed all my things to my parents. “I put duct tape around the boxes so your mother wouldn’t go through them.” I should point out that he is not deliberately stupid. He is just not Irish.

As I watch other families lose entire houses, I am grateful for what I have left. Mama was also right about a pair of shorts that I took out of the trash can: they are too short, too tight and a yeast infection is waiting to be passed

His mother is lovely and Australian and respects borders. He was allowed to sleep over 16-year-old girls in the same bed and had never felt Catholic guilt. This is probably why we broke up.

This year I will not row with my mother Lorraine, not over the shredded boxes. I will ignore the fact that she threw my things away and no longer takes them because she has no room for “clutter” but space for several decorative miniature teacups.

Also my brother’s soccer trophies and a cabinet with Franklin Mint commemorative plates. Fortunately, no princess is related to Diana. We are Team Camilla in this house, thank you.

My clothes may be gone, but there are fresh sheets on the bed, new towels, and a new nightie that is ready to welcome me home. You don't come home to visit something. You come home to visit people.

2. Stop comparing life here and there

Yes, in Australia you can wear shorts, which are basically denim underwear without looking sideways. But you are also not addressed by girls who say how much they love your top.

If you ever need something, go to the bathroom in a bar on Camden Street in Dublin. There is a legion of girls who are ready to give you everything: compliments, spools, life advice. I miss free healthcare, anonymity, and public transportation that I don’t tweet passively aggressively at Dublin Bus every day.

But when I’m at home in Australia, I miss talking to taxi drivers in Ireland, listening to music in pubs, and being comfortable with Lord Edward. I choose to live between the two places, but that doesn’t mean that one is less than home. I stole this advice from my friend Pete, a former Kilkenny slinger who has lived in Australia for over 20 years. “You can no longer see what costs less or what costs more. You are here or there now. Just live it. “

3. Say how you feel

I suffer from the fact that I come from a dual culture and do not talk about things. “We’re right, don’t worry,” says my friend when he sees the fires licking at the back of his farm. “I’m great,” says my best friend, whose mother died. If you live away and chase your dreams, you shouldn’t actually say that, sometimes it’s a bit of shit.

You don’t want to worry them and they don’t want to worry you. But it doesn’t help anyone.

This is the country where you don’t tell people you like them. You only vaguely come to the same disco where they will be for years and hope that they will change you. If not, just marry someone else or become a nun

Ireland is particularly bad when it comes to romantic feelings. This is the country where you don’t tell people you like them. After everything I’ve put together, just go back vaguely to the same disco or nightclub they’ll be at for years, hoping that you will be transferred. If not, you just marry someone or become a nun, I think. But life is too short, too painful, and too sad not to change the person you want to change.

Tell them – and if it doesn’t work, there’s a lot of space here in Australia. And don’t go to a gym. Crap that.

