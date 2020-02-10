advertisement

The Blonds presented their ethereal autumn 2020 collection on Sunday evening at New York Fashion Week and attracted an equally glamorous audience. Notable attendees included Saweetie, who kept pace with the show’s aesthetics with her glamorous, retro-inspired ensemble.

The rapper opted for a corset midi dress with a bodice decorated with crystals and feathers. Thigh-high, laced details on the sides. She has fitted her dress with a vintage style hat and metallic silver pumps.

Saweetie is wearing a corset dress and metallic pumps at The Blonds Fall 2020 show at New York Fashion Week.

advertisement

CREDIT: MediaPunch / Shutterstock

The 26-year-old singer doesn’t take a look when she made her round at New York Fashion Week. She wore a plunging neckline and high-leg dress to Brandon Maxwell’s show on Saturday night, while opting for the Fenty Party in Bergdorf Goodman and the Christopher John Rogers Show for colorful, close-up ensembles over the weekend. The star made her runway debut in NYFW last year when he modeled pieces from her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing in spring 2020 – including a chain link mini dress and a swimsuit with barley colored bottoms.

While Saweetie did not appear on the blonde’s show, several other well-known names played along, including Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi, Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, and model sisters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin. FN had the opportunity earlier this month to meet the sisters at the WWD Magic Fair in Las Vegas, where they shared how their mother and social media singer Lisa Rinna was their greatest mentor.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez shines in a sparkling collar that matches her heels in Tom Ford’s front row

A look back at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW shows

Katie Holmes makes leopard prints, ruffles + square booties on Zadig & Voltaire’s NYFW show

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement